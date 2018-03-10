World’s Easiest Television Remote Control – Channel Chum

Finally A TV Remote Control That’s Really Easy To Use!
Every once in a while something comes along that makes us say, “Wow, what a great idea!!!” One of those great ideas is the Channel Chum TV remote control.
Channel Chum wasn’t designed for people capable of using regular, digital, or voice activated remote controls. It was designed for people who struggle to use other types of remotes, and want a hassle free way of watching television.
Do you, or does someone you know constantly struggle with using remote controls? Well, with Channel Chum those days are over! Channel Chums are large so that they’re easy to find, they’re super easy to program, have large easy to see channel buttons, and are very easy to use. Thus its claim to be world’s easiest remote control.
Now, if that isn’t cool enough, each of the channel buttons have a fully customizable paper icon so it can be used in any language, anywhere in the world! Once programmed, all a user needs to do to watch TV is to press the power button to turn the TV on, select the channel they want to watch, adjust the volume, and enjoy. To turn it off, they simply have to press the power button again.
There are no codes, sequences, etc. that a user needs to know. They can clearly see where each channel button is programmed to take them to, and the channel buttons cannot be accidentally reprogrammed. Channel Chum assistive TV remote controls make life a little easier, and isn’t that actually what a remote control should be designed to do?
Because of their robust ability to learn, Channel Chums are compatible with equipment around the world, but be forewarned, Channel Chums do not come cheap. They incorporate state of the art technology with high quality materials, are impact resistant, and are built to last.
Channel Chums are perfect for people with cognitive, memory, visual and physical challenges, and is perfect for anyone who who just wants a simple remote control.
Channel Chums reduce stress for caregivers, increase independence, and make it super easy for users to enjoy their favorite channels.
To find out more about Channel Chum TV remote controls, and to be among the first to own one, visit www.channelchumremote.com.