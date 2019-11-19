Home
What I Have Learned From My Children

For those who have children, this is not funny…
For those who are pregnant, this is a warning…
For those who have not yet had children, this is birth control…

Learned From Kids - Little Boy Pouting With Black Cat

  • A king size waterbed holds enough water to fill a 2000 sq. ft. house 4 inches deep.
  • If you spray hairspray on dust bunnies and run over them with roller blades, they can ignite.
  • A 3-year-old’s voice is louder than 200 adults in a crowded restaurant.
  • If you hook a dog leash over a ceiling fan, the motor is not strong enough to rotate a 42 pound boy wearing Batman underwear and a Superman cape. It is strong enough, however, if tied to a paint can, to spread paint on all four walls of a 20×20 ft. room.
  • You should not throw baseballs up when the ceiling fan is on. When using a ceiling fan as a bat, you have to throw the ball up a few times before you get a hit. A ceiling fan can hit a baseball a long way.
  • The glass in windows (even double-pane) doesn’t stop a baseball hit by a ceiling fan.
  • When you hear the toilet flush and the words “uh oh,” it’s already too late.
  • Brake fluid mixed with Clorox makes smoke, and lots of it.
  • A six-year-old can start a fire with a flint rock even though a 36-year-old man says they can only do it in the movies.
  • Certain Legos will pass through the digestive tract of a 4-year-old.
  • Play-Dough and microwave should not be used in the same sentence.
  • Super glue is forever.
  • No matter how much Jell-O you put in a swimming pool you still can’t walk on water.
  • Pool filters do not like Jell-O.
  • Garbage bags do not make good parachutes.
  • Marbles in gas tanks make lots of noise when driving.
  • You do not want to know what that odor is.
  • Always look in the oven before you turn it on. Plastic toys do not like ovens.
  • The fire department in Prince George has a 5-minute response time.
  • The spin cycle on the washing machine does not make earthworms dizzy.
  • It will, however, make cats dizzy.
  • Cats throw up twice their body weight when dizzy.
