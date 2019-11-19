What I Have Learned From My Children

For those who have children, this is not funny…
For those who are pregnant, this is a warning…
For those who have not yet had children, this is birth control…
- A king size waterbed holds enough water to fill a 2000 sq. ft. house 4 inches deep.
- If you spray hairspray on dust bunnies and run over them with roller blades, they can ignite.
- A 3-year-old’s voice is louder than 200 adults in a crowded restaurant.
- If you hook a dog leash over a ceiling fan, the motor is not strong enough to rotate a 42 pound boy wearing Batman underwear and a Superman cape. It is strong enough, however, if tied to a paint can, to spread paint on all four walls of a 20×20 ft. room.
- You should not throw baseballs up when the ceiling fan is on. When using a ceiling fan as a bat, you have to throw the ball up a few times before you get a hit. A ceiling fan can hit a baseball a long way.
- The glass in windows (even double-pane) doesn’t stop a baseball hit by a ceiling fan.
- When you hear the toilet flush and the words “uh oh,” it’s already too late.
- Brake fluid mixed with Clorox makes smoke, and lots of it.
- A six-year-old can start a fire with a flint rock even though a 36-year-old man says they can only do it in the movies.
- Certain Legos will pass through the digestive tract of a 4-year-old.
- Play-Dough and microwave should not be used in the same sentence.
- Super glue is forever.
- No matter how much Jell-O you put in a swimming pool you still can’t walk on water.
- Pool filters do not like Jell-O.
- Garbage bags do not make good parachutes.
- Marbles in gas tanks make lots of noise when driving.
- You do not want to know what that odor is.
- Always look in the oven before you turn it on. Plastic toys do not like ovens.
- The fire department in Prince George has a 5-minute response time.
- The spin cycle on the washing machine does not make earthworms dizzy.
- It will, however, make cats dizzy.
- Cats throw up twice their body weight when dizzy.
Have Your Say!