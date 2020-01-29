Vivenus Starchild: Real Thing Or Struggling Artist?

Vivenus Starchild
A few years ago I wrote an article for UFO Digest on a woman named Vivenus Starchild. Her story is one I am still skeptical about to this day. It would have been interesting to have a face to face conversation with her to find out what she was all about. The question was whether Vivenus was from Venus or invented a story to promote herself.
Just prior to the National UFO Conference that met in New York City on June 24, 1967, Starchild was a guest on the Long John Nebel all night radio show on WOR radio. The story was that Vivenus had left her old body on Venus, flew to Central Park in New York City where she left the space ship she travelled on. Does anyone remember this landing? Soon after arriving on Earth she apparently entered the body of a failed folk singer. It was said that even relatives of the folk singer couldn’t tell the difference between the two after Vivenus overtook the body.
Starchild’s message was much the same as others in the 1960s were saying – peace on Earth, love your fellow man. Enough Earthlings were basically saying the same things, so why did we need someone from Venus proclaiming the same thing?
After leaving New York City, Vivenus traveled across the USA to spread her interplanetary musings. A few people wanted to read what Vivenus had to say but she found it hard to put her story down in words, I couldn’t say if here story was published in book form or not.
Origins From Venus?
I couldn’t take her story seriously as Vivenus couldn’t prove her origins from Venus or what she shared with others was true. So how can we find out if what Vivenus said had any substance or merit? Starchild claimed to run for President of the USA. I think it was the 1968 election. Her slogan was ‘It’s not odd to vote for God.’ I did look up the election results for that year. A few thousand votes were cast for unspecified candidates. Vivenus Starchild may have had some of them if she did run.
After a while Starchild felt indifference coming from those she met up with. She started to struggle after feeling fear, mistrust and rejection from so called friends of hers when relaying her message.
Eventually Vivenus disappeared without leaving a forwarding address. She did have her mail delivered to a Florida postal box which was collected every so often. The time came when even die hard believers put the incredible tale of Vivenus behind them. It isn’t known to me if Vivenus is alive or dead. Her whereabouts these days unknown to me.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.