Telephone reassurance calls help people to age at home for as long as possible.
More and more people live alone and isolated today, and most don’t even know their neighbors. If something happens to them, it may be a very long time before anyone finds out. Fortunately there are services like Okay Today Calls Inc. that provide reliable daily telephone reassurance calls to ensure that people are okay everyday.
How do Okay Today’s Reassurance Calls Work?
If there is no response to calls, designated contacts are notified that there may be an issue and should check on the person. With Okay Today’s daily wellness check-in service, it is super easy and fast to set up, and calls can be managed 24 hours a day, seven days a week from anywhere in the world with internet access. Okay Today also provides medication reminder calls.
All that’s needed to receive calls is a touch tone phone or cell phone, telephone service and internet access to manage your account. There’s no devices to wear, no long term contracts, no special equipment needed to be purchased, nothing to lease, no installation, no home visits required, accounts can be cancelled at any time, and there’s never any other fees other than applicable tax.
Many people who live alone also have pets for companionship, so they worry about about care being provided to them if they are unable to. Being sure that a contact will know to feed and play with their pet(s) should anything happen provides preciously important peace of mind.
Telephone Reassurance Calls Are Great For…
Individuals
Reassurance Calls provide peace of mind to those living alone, and help them feel more secure. Calls are an excellent way to make sure they’re okay today.
Friends & Family
Reassurance Calls provide peace of mind to family or friends. They’ll know the person they care about is called every day to make sure that they’re okay.
Pet Owners
Reassurance Calls provide pet owners with the peace of mind of knowing that in the event that something happens to them, their pet(s) won’t be forgotten or overlooked and have to fend for themselves.
Caregivers & Healthcare Providers
Reassurance Calls are a perfect tool for healthcare providers and professional caregivers who want to know their clients are okay without having to check on them every day.
For more information about Okay Today’s telephone reassurance calls, visit OkayToday.ca.