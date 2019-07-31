As I get older and less idealistic, I became more realistic on how I lived my life and viewed the world. I started to clean out the clutter in my mind. As this happened the scales fell from my eyes and wax dropped out of my ears. As a result things started to get a lot clearer for me. I gained more insight on what is happening in the world. Whether in speech or print, I pass along what information I come across. It got me to where I am today; being a truth seeker.
I call things as I see them. I’d rather be honest than have to be right all the time. I like people to learn how to think, anything less stunts their development. Instead of expecting a person to strictly adhere to official policy let them pick the path of their own choosing. Individuals come out with fresh ideas, followers just obey. Getting a life is of paramount importance.
Everyone should be able to look at things differently. There are many different angles and versions involved. Open communication is important as long as libel, slander, sexism, racism, swearing and political correctness is left out of the equation.
Needless to say we have to start looking at the root causes of what plagues our world. There are dark forces at work, all of which are evil. It keeps the majority in a boxed in mentality which keeps us at war with each other. Cynicism or depression takes over. Neither promotes taking care of oneself or each other.
One term worth noting is pro-life. How many people go the extra mile to protect a fetus, yet won’t adopt the child after birth? What is pro-life about not providing quality education, health care or welfare? One is not a pro-life advocate if they’re a heavy smoker, continually over eat or an alcoholic drinker.
I prefer to be alone so I can avoid group think. This way I can get a better grasp of where I’m at and where I’m going. I find groups stifling and being alone I learn from my mistakes. It helps me take responsibility for my actions.
The larger the group the more mindless it gets. Just witness what goes on at a rock concert, political rally, religious revival or sporting event. Participating in a collective mindset absolves an individual of any responsibility for their actions. Prime examples are The Lottery by Shirley Jackson and The Two Minute Hate in Orwell’s 1984. Both show how toxic things get when a mind virus flows through a crowd. All forms of humanity are gone.
Part of my life calling is staying detached enough to observe the human race going about its business. It’s not that I’m into escapism but being alone is very appealing to me. Like the security guard I am, my goal is to observe and report.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.