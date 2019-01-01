Read Book Review: 1984 by George Orwell Part 1 Read Book Review: 1984 by George Orwell Part 2 The Inner Party claimed to have freed the proles, yet nothing of the sort had changed. Much like high ranking officials today, The Inner Party regarded the proles as naturally inferior. It doesn’t take much effort to keep most people in line. …
blackface noun 1 a: a performer made up to imitate a Black person b: the make-up used by such a performer, usually consisting of burnt cork Blackface – Just The Latest Racist Ruse By Social Terrorists In The USA I hate racism, and reckon that “Blackface” is just the latest racist ruse by social terrorists in the USA, a nation …
Read Book Review: 1984 by George Orwell Part 1 It was written in 1984 that ‘who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past.’ The individual memory will always be less than perfect but the collective memory isn’t much better. Both are easily manipulated by outside sources. Other than for reasons of control I can’t …
This is a book that has gone from a work of fiction to one of prophecy. I first read 1984 in the seventies, since then it has become the most influential novel on how I look at the world and what is to come. With the technology at hand these days and coming down the road just how easy would …
Relationships of any kind should be opportunities for growth not a prison sentence of some kind… When someone doesn’t want to be around when I’m going through tough times I don’t want them around during my good times. It’s been rumoured that aliens have been among us for centuries. If this is true have they left the planet for good …
A recent article about the #MeToo Movement on this website got me taking a further look at this group. I really hope this movement stays focused on what needs to be done. No one should feel obligated or forced to stay in an abusive relationship of any kind. Any abuser should pay the full price for what they did. But, …
Eustace Conway: The Real Thing Part 1 Eustace Conway: The Real Thing Part 2 In studying cultures, we learn more about ourselves and our relationships to all things in this world. – Eustace Conway. Eustace laments the lack of real education that school aged children are getting. I believe when people get programmed on what to think they lose the …
Bird Box Starring Sandra Bullock Recently, after a great deal of positive hype, I watched a movie called “Bird Box”, starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and John Malkovich. The movie was based on the book by author Josh Malerman, who’s also a singer in the rock band “The High Strung”. This 2018 American post-apocalyptic thriller film was directed by Susanne …
Eustace Conway: The Real Thing Part 1 There is only truth to be found, no shame, no illusion, no hypocrisy. Just a truth for peace, where all beings are governed by a set of perfect laws that have never changed and never will. – Eustace Conway I wouldn’t call Eustace a professional environmentalist as he doesn’t seem concerned with official …