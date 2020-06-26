Traditional water filtering systems all had one major flaw; they had filters, and filters clog.
That is until Hydraloop Systems invented a new approach, and designed a completely innovative method from scratch that removes dirt, soap and other particles from the water. It achieved its goals by uniquely combining six water treatment technologies to offer clean, clear, certified and safe recycled water. The system is a smart home internet connected self cleaning unit, offering online performance monitoring 24/7 through its smartphone App.
Traditional Water Recycling Systems Clogged
The compact in-house water recycle system drastically reduces water usage yet doesn’t compromise living comfort, is affordable and easy in use, low maintenance and looks stylish. in January 2020 they did their global product launch in Las Vegas during the Consumer and Electronics Show, where we were awarded ‘Best of Innovation – Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy’, ‘Best Start Up’, ‘Best Sustainable Product’, and ‘Best of the Best’.
Hydraloop Systems offer a variety of smart, innovative water recycle products for residences, buildings and boutique hotels, and are ideal for off grid situations or in arid areas where there is an unstable or insufficient water supply. With a Hydraloop system you recycle up to 95% of shower and bath water, and optionally 50% of washing machine water. That’s up to 85% of total in-house domestic water! And due to its innovative and breakthrough technology, the system provides excellent clean, clear, safe water that can be reused for toilet flushing, washing clothes, garden irrigation, and swimming pools.
Water Is A Very Limited And Scarce Resource
Hydraloop offers 3 different smart home solutions for houses and apartments: Hydraloop home, Hydraloop garden and Hydraloop pool. So, why is water recycling important? Because water is a very limited and scarce resource that all living beings rely on for basic survival. Even though 70% of the Earth’s surface is water, 0.007% of the planet’s water is available to fuel and feed its 7.5 billion inhabitants, putting the availability of fresh water under increasing pressure worldwide.
Fresh Clean Water Is Blue Gold
Fresh water is our ‘Blue Gold’, and it’s renewable only by rainfall on land. But, because of intensive urbanization, deforestation, water diversion and industrial farming, the earth’s surface is drying, and groundwater levels are dropping. Industries like oil and gas extraction are also poisoning water at an alarming rate, with fracking alone permanently putrefying millions and millions of gallons a day. If we continue to treat our world’s waters as we are, we’ll soon be unable to ensure a secure supply of water for future generations, so the time to act is now.