Reality Or Virtual?
The following article of mine could very well be fiction turning into reality if it hasn’t done so already. I write it as a warning of what may come if it isn’t in place now.
Technology itself is neutral. It is how it’s used that makes it good or bad. The Inter-Net can be used to find a lot of information in a short period of time. Some of the data is useful or interesting, other stuff is just plain rubbish. Computers are one of the newer addiction as some just don’t know when to turn the computer off and get on with other activities.
Super Enhanced Computer Program?
I was asked whether I knew if we live in, or we’re part of, a super enhanced computer program. Since this was the first time I heard of such a thing I didn’t have any ideas on his comment. It does sound like something from the Matrix, so it could be a plausible explanation to why the human race acts in some rather bizarre ways. I think that the technology we use today is just a fragment on what has been developed and is kept behind locked doors.
If we are part of a computer program, we would or are little more than pawns controlled by whoever the programmers are. It is a scary thought if our physical movements, what we say and think, aren’t really ours but are transmitted to us by outside sources. Could we break free from it or are we permanent prisoners of it?
Piece The Truth Together
It’s not going to be easy to piece the truth together. It could be much like looking at a kaleidoscope where the colored glass reflects numerous patterns at random. The lies confuses us as it moves in similar ways. As a result we may have to realize that what we think is reality isn’t anywhere close to it. Is there something in the shadows making us to the things we do or are we solely responsible for our actions?
Before we dismiss the super enhanced computer program outright we need to remember that what was once science fiction has become the real thing in many cases. The writings of Jules Verne is a case in point. Is the day coming or is it already here that we are slaves to our creations. Perhaps it is time, if still possible, to take stock of what technology is doing to us.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.