Money is a great way to compromise a person. Just tell them what to do, when and how to do it or threaten to cut back or eliminate their funding. Same with Quebec when they start talking about separating from the rest of Canada. All it is a ploy to get more funding from the feds in Ottawa.
Do we really have free will or choice, or are there other factors on how we do things? This could involve mental and physical health, the social circles we’re part of, places we go, ingrained habits, genetics, among other things.
Your eyes and tone of voice are the most accurate reflections of where you are at in any given moment… Are the poor being used as pawns so more guilt can be generated to raise more funds by social engineers? How many of the social engineers are lining their own pockets?
Avoiding any changes that need to be made isn’t a wise idea, so take a good look every so often at what needs to be done. Don’t wait for others to do it for you… Ask yourself how many of your thoughts are real or used to con yourself.
It seems some of us get hit by reality all at once but for some it’s more of a gradual awakening… It would be something if what we think is reality in our day to day life is no more than a lucid dream.
How many of what we do is an imitation of what we see others do? It’s like a mental virus that jumps from person to person, especially in a crowd situation. All adults must be careful then on what information they pass along to children, as they can easily be imprinted or conditioned to accept just about everything. Once they get ‘locked’ into a set behavior it’s hard to break out of it, especially when one enters middle or old age.
I caution people about alternative medicine. They are effective in some cases, but can’t be used to replace conventional medicine but just to compliment it. There will be cons that prey on vulnerable people. Some of their treatments amount to being useless or even harmful, or even be a placebo effect. Other times a person’s fear of the unknown is capitalized on.
Since when does anyone need a middle man to get in contact with God? The message that is passed along to you will be diluted to some degree. This is another area where manipulation gets excessive. Direct experience or first hand knowledge are key ingredients here like it needs to be in other fields of life.
Organized religion, despite claims to the contrary, is more about control, bringing in large amounts of cash and fear and marketing strategies. If they promise any kind of healing I would be quick to contact a doctor to confirm if the healing actually took place… Is the human race headed to some utopia or nirvana, maybe a hell or sorts or nowhere in particular?
I read in a Vancouver newspaper a few years back that seven women married themselves. Fine and dandy, to each their own, but I ask two questions. If they had sex with someone outside their group would it be considered adultery? Secondly, what would happen if they wanted a divorce?
It would be great to have more up front honesty in our world to offset both the politically correct or conspiracy theory version of reality. Both are just belief systems not the truth.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.