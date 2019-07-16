Once the wedding vows are spoken, the rings placed on the fingers and the reception is over, how many couples start acting like their parents? This might be a good reason to get married later in life when the couple has more life experience behind them… The truth hurts but a lie can hurt more as long as you don’t let it numb you out.
The way people talk about losing their shirt at a casino you would think lost found boxes are filled to the brim or there is some really good bargains at second hand stores in the immediate area…You can learn only so much from a textbook or in a classroom. It’s when you get out into the field and start doing it is when it matters.
Do those with the actual power and control know anything of value or is just more lies they’re feeding us?…Has the confused state of the world happen by random chance or deliberate action? I believe it’s more deliberate action as it’s been going on for too many years to happen by chance.
Could it be that our concerns about mass surveillance is exaggerated to some degree? Some of it might be false information that has been released to keep us in a state of fear and not know who to trust…One question I’d like answered is how the so called ruling elite have kept control of the world situation for so long. One would think most of us would have caught on by now an done something about it.
Either people know what is going on, believe what is going on or they don’t have a clue what is happening…I don’t think much of the ‘civilization’ that the Europeans brought over. It almost totally destroyed the native culture, kept the rest of us separated from each other, nature and the planet. If we continue on this path for much longer, like we have for centuries, how long will it be before we become extinct?
Not every idea or thought you have is a good one especially if it involves hurting someone…What types of ‘steam valves’ could be used so that people can release their frustrations in socially acceptable ways?…I’m not in the habit of accepting what others think I deserve as it might not align with what I want or need at that time. It just might involve two different things.
Wouldn’t it be something if everything we see, hear or do is nothing more than a dream within a dream? Or could it be part of a super enhanced computer program?…I wonder what is on the other side of a black hole if anything…I don’t see poverty being eliminated anytime soon as it has become too big of a money making industry. Plus I ask how many of them are lining their pockets with the money that is supposed to help the poor?
The more I see how some religious folks act I think I might just pass on whatever Heaven they think there is. I’ll head then to where the dogs are…I think some of the enlightenment stuff coming our way could be more along the lines of enslavement. So an attitude of detachment is needed to take a good look at what you are getting into.
These days things that used to be considered way out in left field have become commonplace. Is it coming to us or are we going to it?…How many people are doing the wrong things thinking they are doing the right things?…It takes a lot of courage to listen and follow through on what your still small voice tells you especially if there is a lot of peer pressure telling you otherwise.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.