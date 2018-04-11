Random Thoughts 17

I’m glad to hear the old rail station in Nelson B.C. has been restored. It’s gone from a shabby old building to one that has several offices in it… The expression ‘save the best for last’ should be looked at in a new light. If the best came only at the end then some people might have given up by that time… If one were to hold a ‘tell all’ press conference why would they announce it beforehand in case they were to ‘disappear’ without any explanation?
I’m one of those people who would like to know what is on the dark side of the moon. Someone must know but they’re not telling anyone. But it would satisfy a lot of curiosity… On New Years Eve one could say to a person I won’t see you until next year. Then on New Years Day you can say I haven’t seen you since last year, how have you been? Place still looks the same.
It’s been said that the Catholic Church doesn’t have any Cardinals in the USA. They do, one is a football club in Arizona, the other is a baseball club in St. Louis… One thing that keeps me going is to find out what information is being kept secret and why it’s being kept from us. Why do we have a meal called Chicken Fingers when chickens don’t have fingers?
How could people participate in an activity like drinking poison Kool-Aid as what happened in Jonestown in 1978 or as described in The Lottery by Shirley Jackson? All what is really needed is one person to lead things off and the rest of the herd shall follow.
Most soda pop these days are little more than liquid sugar. Diet pop isn’t much better with the aspartame and other fake sugars. The key is to use them in moderation… I read that Artificial Intelligence will be able to read your thoughts at some point in the future. I ask if Artificial Intelligence will be able to distinguish between the thoughts that a person will act on or not act on…Can you imagine robots or cyborgs being able to reproduce? How quickly could ‘they’ produce ‘offspring’ as opposed to the nine months that a human woman does?
Instead of entering a relationship with high or faulty expectations, do take a step back to take a good look at what you are getting into… Anyone can say they have the right to do anything they want but do they stop to think about possible consequences of their actions?
Humans are much like a buffalo herd rampaging towards a cliff side. We need to stop to take a good look at where we are heading to instead and not overwhelm an individual… What would life be like without any of the ands, ifs or buts involved in it?
Your stomach is the best indication of whether you’re making the right decision or not… Just because a group of any size thinks their ideas or beliefs are right or true really doesn’t make them so…One of the dumbest things we have is canned laughter.Yet how many of us laugh along with it?
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.