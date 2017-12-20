Random Thoughts 16

How many people have given up on their dreams as a way of getting even with themselves, or they think they don’t deserve to have their dreams come true? Maybe they have come to realize it takes more effort than originally thought to have them come true.
Now that Las Vegas has an NHL hockey team and an NFL football coming their way in a couple of years, I wonder if people will be able to break away from the slot machines or stage acts long enough to attend any of the games… The noodles called Ichiban sounds like a weird skin disease rather than something to be eaten… I can’t see why the number 13 is regarded as bad luck when it’s really just another number.
It’s a better idea to let things happen naturally as forcing them into the wrong direction causes more problems than what it’s worth… Instead of saying something controversial why not make it thought provoking instead?
If one hasn’t learned how to think, or is too scared, to has me wonder if their handlers are behind it… A writer needs to realize that marketing goes a long way in getting their articles or stories published… How many people get as much sex as they say they do? Nor do I believe they want or need sex as much as they think they do…Why do people accept what the so called ‘experts’ call normal?
Due to political correctness, a person could get into some serious hot water just for stating a honest opinion. Politically correct people really need to lighten up and not meddle so much in things or a person’s life… I was told that one can take medication for HIV or STDs now. But, what happens if those strains of bacteria grow stronger than what the medication can handle? It reminds me of how penicillin shots were no longer effective in dealing with syphilis or gonorrhea.
Ice road truckers have the most honest thought or best idea on global warming. To coin a possible pun, ice road truckers aren’t on thin ice on this subject… I do wonder if any of the self-proclaimed ‘experts’ know anything of value or substance… Just how much of any part of the day is a person under surveillance? You could say God has our best interests in protecting us 24/7, but the Thought Police don’t… If so called ‘leaders’ claimed that the stars and planets in the night sky were surveillance cameras or small clumps of fire, how many people would fall for it without questioning it?
Some of the scents people put on themselves smell like Raid insect repellent… Instead of the blind leading the blind, could a better case be made for the dumb leading the dumb in today’s world?
More doesn’t always mean better as quality control can be poor. Sometimes less is better… Instead of just showering us with mercy, blessings or prosperity, God could introduce critical thinking or rational thought… As much as I like to avoid stereotyping individuals or groups, I’d like to do it to the stereotypers and see how they like it.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.