Political Correctness Needs To Be Shown The Exit Door – Part 1

You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this and you will find strength. – Marcus Aurelis
I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned. – Richard Feynman.
With the risk of repeating what I have written in previous articles or not being taken serious enough by those who don’t do any personal investigation, I write about my take on political correctness. I don’t know how people can take things at face value or blindly follow orders from their bosses. It would be logical to listen to their conscience and take a good look at what they are told to promote. This includes walking around the subject matter to look at it from different angles.
The delusion continues on as the politically correct continue to seek how they want to control every aspect of a person’s life. I agree it’s a case of intolerance posing as tolerance. There is no need to be part of the cult of niceness when a well stated honest opinion accomplishes a lot more in the long run. Honesty need not be associated with rudeness but when honesty is taken out of the equation then some level of B.S. moves in. The politically correct will use shame and criticism to silence any dissenting opinions they don’t want to hear.
I like how this question was phrased; ‘even if the majority are offended is this enough reason to start shaming people into certain behaviors?’ When people bottle up their emotions for too long or get so full of fear I’m not surprised they go into a fit of rage and committ some form of violence. I’d rather get things on the table so they can get cleared up. Walking on egg shells around the politically correct doesn’t appeal to me nor do I want to be herded into a pen of some kind with the sheeple or falling off a cliff with the rest of the lemmings.
I hope political correctness is just another passing fad. We don’t need more petty bureaucrats telling us how to run our lives, that is my responsibility to do that. It comes down to the fear factor. People avoid the light shining on them as it exposes their own short comings. So they settle for the shadows so their faults won’t become public knowledge.
How many have made the connection between politically correct language and newspeak from the novel 1984? I’m sure those high up in the pyramid scheme do but being the master manipulators they are they keep the information from those in the lowest rungs who don’t realize how their strings are being pulled.
Freedom of speech is still with us even though a honest opinion is getting harder to find. I can see a day coming when the ability to speak the truth will essentially disappear as the words that once existed will no longer be around to be spoken. Orwell’s novel 1984 was meant to be a warning not a how to book. It is true that truth is stranger than fiction. It gets really twisted whe words once common no longer exist as they were termed offensive. In the theatre of the absurd the politically correct play their roles to the hilt.
The politically correct have become no more than a bunch of crybabies in an ever growing nanny state. Maybe a better name for them is the Wah Wahs as they complain so much about what they don’t like. It’s been a long slow brain washing process to have individuals become little more that a ‘living’ cell in the collective body of mankind. I guess the politically correct thinks the world isn’t big enough for both them and independent thinkers. So what is being hidden if not out right eliminated by the politically correct.
Nobody really wants some smuck from the nanny state waving their fingers under someones nose while being scolded for not ‘behaving properly.’ No citizen should be singled out for what is considered so called incorrect beliefs. Nor should they be intimidated into silence or be expected to toe the party line. We need to develop a stronger back bone to deal with the politically correct. I’d like to ask God on what he thinks of the social engineers wanting to do his job. It sounds as if they think they can do a better job but I think this is a case of their egos getting out of control.
You can always speak honesty and clearly without using something that could be classified as hate material. Also it eliminates the need for the speech police dictating to us what we can say or think. The politically correct can’t hide behind their smoke screens any longer. Don’t try to change anyone when your own life isn’t up to par. We need more plain talk and truthful speaking and not be afraid of doing so. Or we may dig ourselves so far down the rabbit hole we might not be able to find our way back.
Part 2 coming soon…….
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.