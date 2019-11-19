It all started with Billy Bob a pickin’ up his blushin’ bride in a limo when she got off werk at the 7-11.
The groom’s daddy drove into Burger King to fetch up the reeception viddles.
The bride gets herself dressed for the big to do.
There was a sudden run of ceremonies for all the local churches,
so we decided to get married at a place that was her real special to her pa.
After the preacher’d said his peece, Pa took a picture of the purty new bride
by the new tractor her uncle Ken gave us as a wedding present.
With all the fancy doings over, it was time fer us to cellarbrate!
Granny’d made dang sure the cooler on the porch was stocked
with cold beer (and cubes to drop down gurlz dresses)
Our cussin from the big city fired up the barbecue.
Once the coals were ready, hot diggety dog, it was a’time fer grillin’ up some weiners.
Thar wuz lots of entertainment, ‘cluding all our favorite yard games.
A few of the boys did a little water skiing down at the pond.
The gurlz started a gettin’ lickered up right after they got off their watch at the still.
Our luxury hunnyoon sweet had all the comfarts of home.
Heck, it even had air conditionin’!
When we got back frum the hunneymoon, we moved hur stuff into my beech frunt condo.
Now, we’s a’enjoyin’ our married life!