Home
Our Redneck Wedding Picture Album

Our Redneck Wedding Picture Album

Share
Tweet
Pin

Redneck Limo
It all started with Billy Bob a pickin’ up his blushin’ bride in a limo when she got off werk at the 7-11.

Burger King
The groom’s daddy drove into Burger King to fetch up the reeception viddles.

Porta Potties
The bride gets herself dressed for the big to do.

redneck wedding
There was a sudden run of ceremonies for all the local churches,
so we decided to get married at a place that was her real special to her pa.

redneck bride
After the preacher’d said his peece, Pa took a picture of the purty new bride
by the new tractor her uncle Ken gave us as a wedding present.

celebrating
With all the fancy doings over, it was time fer us to cellarbrate!
Granny’d made dang sure the cooler on the porch was stocked
with cold beer (and cubes to drop down gurlz dresses)

redneck bbq
Our cussin from the big city fired up the barbecue.

redneck cooking hotdogs
Once the coals were ready, hot diggety dog, it was a’time fer grillin’ up some weiners.

redneck games
Thar wuz lots of entertainment, ‘cluding all our favorite yard games.

redneck water skiing
A few of the boys did a little water skiing down at the pond.

redneck girls
The gurlz started a gettin’ lickered up right after they got off their watch at the still.

redneck home
Our luxury hunnyoon sweet had all the comfarts of home.

redneck air conditioner
Heck, it even had air conditionin’!

redneck condo
When we got back frum the hunneymoon, we moved hur stuff into my beech frunt condo.

redneck beach house
Now, we’s a’enjoyin’ our married life!

Have Your Say!
Share
Tweet
Pin

Related Articles

About The Author

Cathie

Share
Tweet
Pin