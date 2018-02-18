On Being Spiritually Incorrect

I don’t regard myself as one who is spiritually correct. It’s too close to being politically correct. I can’t see the need to fit into a reconceived notion of what a believer should be like. I’m searching for the truth and will go to any length to find it.
To be born again is to discover new ways of doing and seeing things. I won’t settle for being programmed or being part of the sheeple herd
mentality. No matter how small the changes are, one can always look back and see how far they have come.
There is so much stuff out there that fills the mind with illusions and fantasy. To replace them one can use reflection, exercise, proper diet, quality sleep, good rest along with prayer to return back to reality. It all helps to replace the negative with the positive.
I recommend people develop something I call the Ministry of Presence. It involves being fully present with the person you are with. It’s so
easy to get caught up in the near future or what just happened. It’s a matter of quality time with someone rather that quantity time.
One can say Jesus is the most influential person in human history. Jesus could be termed spiritually incorrect in his era as he spent time to be with the social outcasts of the day. Sometimes the upper crust of society needs a reality check on how things really are and on how others live. Jesus could be ruthless like when he chased the money changers out of the temple. Plus he had the tenacity to refuse giving easy answers to people. Jesus didn’t tell people what they wanted to hear.
There isn’t any point in arguing or debating anyone into the same viewpoint as yours. All what happens is that more anger and resentment is built up. Some people wear blinders so they can only see straight ahead. They box themselves in so tight that any freshness can’t enter their mind or heart. So there must be some level of fear that keeps them in bondage.
Being on the spiritual path isn’t always easy or peaceful. The pressures and demands of daily life can broadside a person at a moments notice. It is wise to take breaks when needed but a person can’t fall into a spiritual complacency. How effective would the ministry of Jesus be if he stayed employed as a carpenter? Instead he showed us how to live by the spirit of the law not by the letter of it.
It may be safer in the harbour but that’s not what ships are made for. We need to get out into the open waters of life to test ourselves. The most inspiring people don’t do things in conventional ways. At times it is wise to ask for advice but in the end we must make our own decisions.. To listen to the Holy Spirit silently speaking to you when others are loudly speaking at you is a test of your resolve. Developing a new life is uncomfortable at first but it leads to a deeper relationship with yourself. It takes a lot of effort but it is worth doing.
Being spiritually incorrect changes a person on how they view the world. They see things more clearly and get some great insights on what is really happening. Being spiritually incorrect breaks all the rules. It goes beyond self gratification; it’s all about service to others an taking a look at yourself in the cold white light of dawn.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.