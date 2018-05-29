Media Coverage Is An Illusion Part 2

Missed Media Coverage Is An Illusion Part 1? You can find it HERE.
Media Coverage Is Illusionary
Television is by nature the dominator drug par excellence. Control of content, uniformity of content, repeatability of content make it inevitably a tool of coercion , brainwashing and manipulation. – Terrance McKenna
Listening to the news, print or audio can be pretty poisoning with all the B.S. they’re told to broadcast. Nothing of real importance is really said, as a lot of media coverage must be scripted. The alternative media is apparently growing, but is their information any more reliable? There still seems a lot of the blame game, finger pointing and political correctness making the rounds, rather than finding what the truth is. I would like to know how much ‘factual evidence’ is mixed in with the stories. Some of the information provided is from way out there or from left field.
Fiction or Fact In Media Coverage?
I do wonder what exactly is happening behind the scenes or just to the side of the cameras, that is keeping broadcasters in line. It is to ask if these watchers are making sure the official version is getting out. Egad, what if the truth did get out? It would probably baffle a lot of people, as they don’t have the slightest clue what the truth is, even if it hit them between the eyes.
The news is getting pretty liberal with the truth in their reporting. Overkill in presenting the same story over and over for days and weeks on end. We, the people, don’t need an update on every ‘crisis’ going on. In reality how much of these so called crisis are more fiction than fact? There is a large amount of surplus of B.S. in our world and the brain can only handle so much of the information overload.
Over the years, the names, faces and dates have been blended together. Who can remember who did what, when they did it? It resembles the Ever Ready Bunny on a sugar rush. Reporters used to leave the news room to deal with people face to face to get the story. Now do they ever leave the chair they sit on that is front of the teleprompter? The joke has become so bad, that living off grid is getting more and more appealing.
Free Speech
Free speech is under heavy attack. As a result a lot of battle fatigue or PTSD must affect a lot of people. I imagine there are those who would outlaw freedom of speech if it doesn’t fit into their politically correct agenda. Eventually we have to rid ourselves of fake news for once and for all time. Being continually lied to brainwashes a person and frustrates those searching for the truth no end. We really need to get some light on the subject just to see what is what.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.