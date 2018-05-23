Why don’t network TV shows have a warning that says; ‘Caution: You are about to watch a real piece of s**t.’ Actually they could just leave it on the screen all the time. – George Carlin
Print And TV News Is Balderdash
I haven’t the foggiest notion why people keep watching or read the news every day. After a few minutes they start griping and complaining then go into a funk for the rest of the day. I don’t know why a person torments themselves so much. I wouldn’t be surprised if mental health agencies were involved somehow. It’s clear enough that both print and TV news articles are balderdash. If you really think about it, what we see, hear or read is far more illusion than reality. As I said, both in print and TV, it’s all balderdash!
One thing I’d like to find out is just how much of the news is scripted. Ask yourself if the reporter is telling what actually happened or just following orders on what to report. I’m willing to bet that if a reporter stated their honest opinion on air or in print, they might just get fired almost immediately or warned not to do it again. I can’t see the need for this as long as libel, slander, racism, sexism, swearing or political correctness isn’t involved. But I guess the truth doesn’t mean much these days.
Live Newscasts
A lot of the updates on live newscasts are so repetitive so why repeat them every few minutes. It is like listening to a never ending fairy tale. Then the ads come on to entice you to buy products you really don’t need or want. It must be part of a reporters job description to provide information that is nowhere close to what the truth is so us viewers can be dumbed down.
When I see a crowd on TV milling on the street waving signs and yelling slogans I as myself some questions. Do they understand why they are there? Do they know exactly what the issues are? How big is the collective ego of the crowd getting? Are they hired by a talent agency or by those in the shadows to be part of the situation? Are they real people or holograms created by a computer?
How often is the truth shunted off to the side, swept under the carpet or stored in the closet? I would say this happens more often than what is realized. Either people fail to realize or ignore that the truth shall set you free, but lies will ensnare you as long as they can.
I read that CNN was accused of faking their onsite locations when doing a ‘live’ broadcast. I don’t see the point behind this unless it deepens the illusion to keep the masses entertained or hypnotized. It’s no wonder why I don’t watch TV very often despite having cable TV at home or read a newspaper except when I get one for free. On those rare occasions I deal with the media I use a skeptical viewpoint so I don’t hoodwinked.
