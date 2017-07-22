My Tribute To George Carlin By Ron Murdock

It’s been 8 years since George Carlin died, going to whatever happens after the moment of ‘death’. What George said and wrote was bang on the money many times over, his observations on the human condition was quite astute. Many people may have agreed with George silently, but may have been to afraid to say similar things in public. Perhaps others didn’t like what George had to say, but that is their problem. For me it was a wake-up call what George did in his comedy act. It gave me courage to continue on.
I have used, and will continue to do so by using quotes of George in some of my articles. His comment “Weather forecast for tonight: dark. Continued dark overnight, with widely scattered light by morning.” was the most accurate weather prediction on record.
George went out of his way to poke fun at the sacred cows we have. If a political correct person got offended, that is just too bad as we all need a shake up every so often. George also pointed out the contradictions the human race puts up with for no real reasons. One I like best is that we buy more but enjoy less, talk too much, love too seldom, hate too much, learn to rush but not to wait and communicate less and less.
The morning I heard that George died it had me stop and think much like after the death of William M Gaines and Robin Williams. I like to think George is wowing them on a celestial stage.
