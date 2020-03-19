My Second Look At The #MeToo Movement

‘What are we going to do about…’ is a question I take with a grain of salt. Until I find out who ‘we’ are and which direction they’re going on the subject matter I won’t be joining up. Like Groucho Marx said one time; ‘I don’t trust organizations that has people like me as members.’ Not that I won’t take a stand, I just want to draw my own conclusions.
Several people can witness the same situation yet each person will have a different version of what happened. In the #MeToo Movement they need to distinguish between what is friendly touching and what isn’t. Unwanted touching is pretty creepy for either man or woman. So boundaries need to be clearly set and respected. Up front honesty goes a long way.
There are men who are real jerks to say the least. But there isn’t any reason to lump all men into the same category. All this does is keep the victim mentality going. Neither men nor women win in this situation, in fact the chasm widens even further.
We seem to have gotten lost in the forest on this topic. Without sex where would the human race be? The answer is that we’d be extinct. Sex is to be used in a responsible manner. Sharing, caring and giving is the name of the game here. It’s not to be used as a method to ruin, compromise or get even with someone.
Just how bad does it have to get?