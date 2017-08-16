My Look At The Book ‘The New Revelations’

By Ron Murdock
I don’t think it’s about thinking one person can do everything. It’s about training people to be exposed to new ways of thinking.
– Alan Guttmacher
The above quote can be taken two ways. It can be taken as a way for people to be open minded to learn new things. But two words – training people – sounds like if a person needs to be re-educated which is just another method of brainwashing.
The New Revelation is part of the Conversations With God books written by Neale Donald Walsch. I do wonder how Walsch got the information together to write these books. Was Walsch actually in contact with God, or a trickster spirit claiming to be God? Bearing in mind that Walsch was homeless for a spell, did he start writing Conversation With God as fiction then pass if off as fact? I do give Walsch credit for working his way out of poverty and homelessness, but did he ‘sell his soul’ in the process?
It’s a good thing to rid yourself of self-destructive behavours and move in a new direction, but I want my own clear vision of where I want to go. I don’t need to do it with a clouded mind, or have someone forcing me into places I’m not willing to go to. There is no doubt that our world is in a bad space, but we can’t be grabbing onto straws to solve our problems. There are too many snake oil salesmen out there who will keep the truth away from us at any cost. Others are evil beings posing as angels of light who really are up to no good.
When I talk to people I want them to tell me what they know, not what they believe. Belief is theory only, and just what a person thinks the truth is. If one thinks they are special they may have an ego problem or are just plain delusional. No one is special of what gender they are, town or country they live in or group they belong to.
Most organizations go by the book, rules or policy – especially religion. Spiritually is more along the lines of attraction than promotion. It looks as if Walsch is thinking outside the box, but some of what I read sounds like a watered down belief system where no one gets offended.
Walsch wrote of ‘old ideas of God’s Way.’ I would be careful about taking this is at face value. Some of the ‘old ways’ are time tested, other parts need to be looked at to see if changes are needed. If it is from God then there is no problem. Anything that is marketed as new and improved could very well be the same old thing under new wrappings.
Walsch brought up an excellent point on assisted suicide. Some people are against it no matter what, yet how many of them are slowly killing themselves via heavy cigarette smoking, alcoholic drinking or poor eating habits? I agree with Walsch in that pride and arrogance creates more division between people. These attributes will drag a person down to the nearest cesspool and keep them in it. If a person is under the illusion they are better than those around them then it’s time for them to take a good look at themselves in the mirror. An honest self-inventory will reveal some icky gooey stuff in that person.
What I found interesting in the book was when I read ‘keeping secrets from each other has become a way of life for human beings’. Like for anyone else, what I don’t know will hurt me. I can’t figure out how people are so willing to be lied to so much. Perhaps they’re just too lazy to find out for themselves what the truth is. So, we windup living in a ‘secret society when much more is unsaid than is said’. It’s not an environment I want to be part of. I already don’t trust the vast majority of what I read or hear. The truth can be handled a lot more than what we are given credit for. We have different terms to describe the B.S. – political correctness, alternative facts and so on. All are part of the lies that become the truth syndrome.
It’s obvious that all the violence on TV is having an effect on us. Most reading material isn’t much better. A lot of anger builds up without any healthy ways to release it. Perhaps implementing ‘The Two Minute Hate’, as described in Orwell’s 1984, could be a feasible solution.
Even in comedy acts crudeness is taking over. I’ve caught a bit of Just For Laughs just prior to The Red Green Show. Every stand up comic is putting something or someone down. How would they like it if a golden calf of theirs was put down in a similar fashion? Give me Groucho Marx, George Carlin or Robin Williams anytime.
Only when a person changes themselves is when any real changes happen. If outside sources try to change a person only more anger and resentment is created. Walsch brought up another point when he wrote ‘most humans are so afraid of dying that they have become afraid of living’. A lot of fear must be involved here, along with despair or suicide. We all will die eventually to go to what is next at some point. So get busy living, or get busy dying as mentioned in the Shawshank Redemption movie.
While everyone makes mistakes, they can learn from them and make amends when necessary. But, nothing will be accomplished if manipulators keep people in low esteem mode or keep calling them sinners. Redemption is a factor here, along with giving a person a hand up in life not a hand out.
After reading The New Revelations I can say it is an interesting read. I did agree with several points that Walsch made, as it was good practical advice. But I can’t shake off the idea that Walsch wasn’t in direct contact with God. So, if you do read the book, use a good helping of discernment and wisdom and draw your own conclusions.