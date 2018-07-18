I was talking to someone I know in the West Kootenays who claims to see UFO’s all the time, whether it be night or day. He does believe that the occupants are trying to communicate with him. For some reason I take his stories with a grain of salt. But, if true, I would have loved to have these aliens on the talk radio show I had at the time. Can you imagine how it would have gone over with the listening audience?
I was out one early morning on an overcast Nelson night. I was able to see bright white lights reflecting off the low clouds on the other side of a nearby mountain. There has been rumours of a FEMA style camp in that area but it could be is just hearsay. I could have seen lights of a work camp of some kind.
I was in Penticton working a night shift as a security guard. It was a quiet site keeping an eye on a burnt out house. I was watching a star for no particular reason when it left its ‘parking stop’ and flew eastwards at 12:20 a.m. I lost sight of the craft as it went behind a cloud bank. Maybe it was at a UFO truck stop or it left a celestial grocery store, motor inn or restaurant.
About a month later, at another job site, I saw a small lit object fly from the northwest to the southeast at 5:15 a.m. It was an aircraft I had seen several times times before in Nelson and once in Grand Forks a few years back. Possibly it is a remote controlled device used for surveillance purposes or looking for marijuana grow ops. A few months later I saw a similar aircraft, if not the same one, flying in the same direction at a site watching a flood situation. This sighting went on for two consecutive mornings.
After a long spell of not seeing any unusual sightings in the sky, I had stepped outside at another job site I was on. I wanted to see where Venus and the moon were positioned in the sky. To the left of the moon an aircraft, with a reddish tinge, was moving at a crawl before picking up speed as it flew to the south east. The time was about 7:35 p.m.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.