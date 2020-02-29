More UFO Reports From Southern B.C.

UFO Sightings
Back in July 2018 I had two UFO sightings within a few days of each other. Both were observed from where I live in the south part of Penticton. The first sighting was around 1:35 a.m. It was west of a crescent moon and the craft looked as if it approaching our planet. The aircraft turned its lights off for a second or two then lit up again. Then the aircraft turned east and flew in that direction.
A few days later I saw another lit object in the same part of the night sky. The time was 11:35 p.m. and the craft was flying eastwards. A co-worker of mine said it could have been the military doing maneuvers of some kind.
Pulsating Orange Light
I was talking to a buddy of mine in Penticton and he had lived in Nelson at the same time I did. I told him of a pulsating orange light I saw behind a mountain south east of Nelson. He said it was rumored that a military base was located there. This could explain all, if not most, of the UFO sightings around Nelson and area.
Now its been 18 months since my last UFO sighting. 2019 was the first calendar year I have had since 2005 without spotting a UFO. It could be attributed to several reasons. Penticton isn’t known to be a UFO hot spot. It seems to have a high number of overcast days and nights in the area. Some summers there has been heavy forest fire smoke blocking the view of the sky. Or maybe UFO crews know I am watching the skies for them.
Hopefully 2020 will bring a turn around for me to report on more Unexplained Aerial Sightings.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.