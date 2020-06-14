Moosemeat and Marmalade is a television series that’s every bit as funny as it’s name. With true Canadian humor, it matches a First Nation forest foraging chef with a prim and proper British chef, and it’s a recipe for hilarity. The show stars skilled naturalist and campfire chef, Art Napoleon, and classically trained British chef, Dan Hayes. It’s a half hour of friendly frolicking and fun exploring and comparing Indigenous and European cultures and cuisines. The two chefs couldn’t be more different, or more set in their ways, but the synergy that they create is absolutely nothing short of magic, and the interplay of their contrasting worlds is really, really funny!
Moosemeat And Marmalade Is As Funny As It Sounds
Every week one of the chefs chooses a main ingredient and leads the journey to a delicious meal. For the weak of stomach, be forewarned that the show starts with the hunting and gathering of food, which includes butchering, so it’s very graphic – but in an instructional, and often humorous way. Each chef contributes to the meal while teaching the other how and where to gather natural herbs and edibles in their respective climates and habitats. They then prepare and cook it all, and as they do, take enormous delight in watching each other’s response when they announce “tonight’s culinary delights will include a traditional dish…”, like ‘Moose Guts’ or ‘Spotted Dick’.
Of Moose Guts And Spotted Dick
Both chefs have lightening quick wits, wonderful senses of humor, and a mind boggling knowledge of the world around them. Moosemeat and Marmalade is broadcast on APTN, Canada’s indigenous broadcasting network, and I have to say that it’s really, really well done. In fact, I laugh my damn ass off every time I watch it. I especially love watching Art’s expression as he observes the European tradition of combining alcohol with meals. He gets a look on his face that I’ve only ever seen an Indigenous person make, as if he’s trying his best to make sense of something that makes no sense; saying to himself, “Wow, no wonder they’re so bat-shit crazy, the dumb asses made drinking poison a part of their diet!”
Art Napoleon Is A Campfire Culinary Master
Of Cree heritage, Art knows his way though a forest. He’s a very experienced bush hunter, gatherer, and a marvelous outdoor cook. In fact, Art’s nothing short of a campfire culinary master, and a man’s man when it comes to hunting and surviving in the northern wilderness. He’s a role model, actor, comedian, story teller, musician, consultant, teacher and chef extraordinaire who can also be a bouncer in a heartbeat. He loves nature and experimenting, combining his vast knowledge of indigenous plants and wildlife with home-style cooking techniques to create healthy, natural economic meals with a gourmet flair. His respectful mannerisms reflect his deep love for all things. He’s a wildlife conservator who prevents the destruction of natural habitat, and one who wastes as little of all things as possible – something very important to his life.
Dan Hayes Is A Classically Trained Chef
From across the pond (the Atlantic Ocean), Dan’s a prim and proper classically trained chef whose culinary career has taken him from the west coast of England, to London, Spain, the Canary Isles, and Canada. In the process, he’s worn the hats of a sous chef, food stylist, executive chef, teacher, and food marketing manager. Since moving to Vancouver Island a few years ago, Dan’s thrilled to be part of the dynamic and close knit food community in Victoria. He’s been busily familiarizing himself with Canada’s west coast cuisine, developing relationships with local chefs, and working with regional produce and flavors. He’s very brilliant, very skilled, very well read, and seizes every possible opportunity to remind Art of such. All joking aside, his enjoyment of fine cuisine and ability to prepare exquisite foods is evident, as is his enjoyment of working with Art.
Both Are Truly Great Guys
Art began acquiring his skills as a child, while Dan draws on years of European history and tradition. Both are truly great guys, remarkable chefs, witty, and though they’re constantly jokingly trading jabs, they’re immensely respectful of the people encountered, foods, cultures, and each other. The contrast of their two cultures provides a furious flow of funny as they create dishes that look as good as they taste, while humor and diametrical camaraderie fills the screen. So, if you’re looking for something to watch that’s educational, inspirational, and frigging hilarious, you’ve got to check out these two chefs as they explore cultures, culinary traditions, worldviews and, of course, whip up some really good meals, like Moosemeat and Marmalade, eh!*
*Recipes are included