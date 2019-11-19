Memories Are Quite Deceptive Part 1
Memories Are Quite Deceptive Part 2
Every one of us remembers in a particular way but in reality it probably isn’t even close to what really happened. It can occur to an individual or it can happen in a crowd setting. Can anyone remember exactly what they saw in real life, watched on TV or read in a book for any length of time? Memory errors are quite common.
There has been talk of switching things from one parallel universe or alternative reality to another one. I find both questionable as both sounds like something out of the movie ‘The Matrix’. Until I can find out other wise I remain a skeptic as it seems to add to the confusion already in place. Also it may build false hope by a trickster spirit. My feelings are the same regarding time travelers. I really need some solid proof to believe in these stories.
Forget about memory being used to recall events from recent times or the distant past. We can be very selective on what or how we remember situations. Memories can be manipulated into accepting anything that is fabricated or can be misinterpreted on what actually happened. Too often a person can’t remember what is real or what comes out of the imagination.
Anytime a person recalls or brings something out from their own memory bank it can be distorted beyond recognition. Details can be twisted and information changed to make more sense to the person or fit into any story line they come up with.
Errors of memory can spread in the collective mindset like a flu virus in a physical crowd setting. Even stimulating of an event or a hologram can be mistaken for the real thing. I’m sure that simulations or holograms have been or will be passed off as the real thing.
There is a lot of false or fake news out there, attention spans are short making it easy to be conned. So what can a person do to improve the situation? Can the memory be improved to the point that a person develops a photograph memory?
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.