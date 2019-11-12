Memories Are Quite Deceptive Part 1
The palest ink is better than the best memory. – Chinese Proverb
Hypnosis, brainwashing and propaganda are are effective tools to place fake ideas into the memory. Buy this drink as it will make you happy. But now many beverages help bring about Type 2 Diabetes? Vote for this politician as they will make things better. How many times have we heard this one? A lifelong project of mine is to find out who is pulling their strings. Join the army for fun and adventure but the enlistment officers never tell you the entire truth from what I’ve been told by ex-soldiers. Apparently drill sergeants strip you down to the bare core then rebuild you. There it is off to kill others or be killed yourself in foreign countries.
False Memories
News flash: You memory is not as good as you think it is. False memories are plentiful, the story lines that are created could and have ruined a persons life. Any teacher, priest or health care worker that has had sexual harassment charges brought against them may never recover. This is despite any allegations are true or made up. Law enforcement officers could misuse their position of trust to influence witnesses ‘remember’ planted memories. Unethical mental health workers might use hypnosis to attempt to plant false memories in a client to create a story line that fits their agenda. When this happens nothing gets accomplished really as it pits one person or group against another.
As you can surmise, memories are easy to manipulate. Misleading questions in high pressure situations will wear a person down to the point they will say or confess anything to stop the questioning. An example is a prison at a POW camp.
Multi-tasking has an adverse effect on memory. How much does a person retain when doing several things at one time? When eating and reading at the same time do you remember how the food tasted or what you read? Another example is driving while using a hand held device. This is had led to many dangerous situations and accidents. No wonder it has become illegal to drive and text at the same time.
It was written in Orwell’s novel 1984 that the individual memory was prone to mistakes and delusion while the Party memory was never wrong. How practical is this in reality? Dealing with other human beings can be helpful or a hindrance to our memory and how we present ourselves as opposed where to what we actually are?
Anyone can claim to see total reality but something happens when the person tells the next person what they see. All is said is their take on it. Memory is very faulty and short term plus it is not an accurate indication of what is really happening. But I don’t see age making a difference. Younger people very well develop information overload while seniors do things like crosswords or other puzzles to keep their brain cells working.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.