Memories are only fragments where the gaps are filled in
Change the way you see things and the things you see will change. – Wayne Dyer
One thing I learned from my Grade 12 English teacher is that the only reason the good old days seem that way is the amount of editing that goes into those thoughts. She went on to say that these are the good old days we living in now. This is something that has been remained in my memory even after 45 years.
A person really needs to keep track of who or what is influencing their memory. There are a lot of systems in place or people who don’t have your best interests at heart. This is one reason a person had to develop critical thinking abilities or we will continue to played for a fool
Living in the past is just another way for chronic whiners and complainers to not appreciate living in the moments. A problem with memory is that a person is selective on what they want to remember. This leads to a lot of self induced delusions that a person tells themselves. We can create our own false memories or they can be placed by various spin doctors using their voices in a hypnotic voice.
At best, memories are only fragments where the gaps are filled in. They can make for some interesting tales. Most of these types of memories have little to do with reality. This may sound like something out of computer world but can our memory only hold so much data at one time before its storage gets too full? Even animals have memories to some degree or how would pets remember their name or words like outside, walk or food? I’ve known dogs that have remembered me even after being away from them for 2 to 3 years.
Every person edits their memory as they see fit. Memories can be influencing by anyone with a hypnotic voice. So beware of those who will manipulate your memory into false ones. Memories are subjective and prone to being revisionist. When something happens in a room with say thirty people in it, start a story and see how much it changes when it comes back to you. It will be totally different.
Part of developing a good memory is paying attention to your surrounding. Have you heard a speaker talk yet forgot every word they said after their speech? This is the difference between hearing and listening. How often have you forgotten a person’s name just after being introduced to them? This is probably due to you taking note of their physical attributes rather than remembering their name.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.