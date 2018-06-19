Read Media Coverage Is An Illusion Part One and Two.
What is real? How do you define real? If you’re talking about what you can feel, what you can smell, what you can taste and see, then real is simply electrical signals interpreted by your brain. – Morpheus, from The Matrix
How much of the news that has been told to us over the years must have changed dramatically to the tune of a 180 degree angle. It’s too much to expect the absolute truth to be written or spoken about but at least a reporter should be able to deliver their perspective on any given topic. Do to otherwise is selling out and a compromise on their personal integrity.
It doesn’t say much when sensationalism is reported so much and the public laps it up. The song Dirty Laundry by Don Henley has become a work of prophecy.Negativity eats at the soul and puts us in a fear mindset.We have to get things out into the open to deal with it or we’ll stay in the rut that we have created for ourselves. Most of the population must be looked upon as little more than lab rats by political, religious and educational leaders.
I avoid taking part in surveys or polls unless I can give my honest opinion instead of filling out the ‘choice’ closest to what they want me to say. It’s as if survey questions are phrased in such a way that pollsters get the answers they seek. I can’t say how much mind control is involved but all one really has to do is limit their time watching TV news or spending time on the Inter-Net. When used in an intelligent manner both are useful tools but there are times to turn both of them off and walk away.
Social engineering is brainwashing done on a massive scale. Propaganda is a way of getting misinformation into as many minds as possible in the shortest time period. If those with the real power can get us focused on a common enemy then they can distract us from what is really going on. The downfall of the human race is that we can get so desensitized that we get numbed out and not do something constructive about the situation we are in.
It would be interesting to see what would happen if the Inter-Net crashed for a long period of time. People wouldn’t know what to do with the spare time they would have. Probably they would go into shock, need counselling or form a 12 step group. Using TV, social media as a mindless activity as it can be done in a hypnotic fashion. We need to get out to socialize and do some quality verbal communication.
I don’t used dating sites, chat rooms or discussion boards as these are areas where a person can reinvent themselves any number of times. Honest communication can be used without resorting to slander, libel, racism, sexism, excessive swearing or political correctness. Fear keeps us in a mental prison so we get cut off from reality and not speaking a honest opinion or connecting with others. I wonder if we are any better off today than we were in the past. Before becoming a cynic who finds value in nothing, ask yourself what you are doing to help out. It can be done in either big or small ways, your choice on what to do and how to do it.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.