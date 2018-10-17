Me Too – Sexist Witch Hunt 2018

Sexual Harassment And Abuse Is Always Inappropriate And Inexcusable
I reckon folks come up with the darnedest ideas, and of them, one of the most hateful and damaging I’ve ever heard of since the Salem Witch Trials in the US, is the sexist witch hunt known as ‘Me too’. Them lady folks is just one torch shy of vigilante mobs out to lynch anyone ‘fingered’ by their hate oriented organization. And, any male foolish enough to call them out on their fanaticism is instantly demonized as hating all women.
Now don’t get me wrong, sexual harassment and abuse is always inappropriate and inexcusable, but there are more folks than just women who were sexually assaulted and horribly abused. But the leaders of the “Kill ’em, Kill ’em All!’ movement led by penis hating Foobars hypocritically targets only males. The movement has nothing to do with justice, it has everything to do with vengeance, and anyone who says different is a damned liar.
Yes women have been hurt and taken advantage of, but so have many men, who now through no fault of their own are tragically lumped into the ‘Off with their heads’ efforts of pitchfork and torch bearing male hating mobs who’ve found a way to make the world an even worse place to live. I admit that in the last two thousand years males have had themselves a good ride, but before the era of patriarchs were the eras of matriarchs, and history has proven they were no better than their male counterparts.
I admit that women have been historically viewed as sexual objects by men, but had they not been, the human species would have gone extinct. The truth is that I’ve worked side by side with men in several occupations, but the dirtiest, most sexist, and the most human demeaning comments I’ve ever heard made by one sex about the other, have been from females. And, as primary care givers in most situations, logically it is women who perpetuate male misbehavior, because the men are not there to do so.
Now all this hate is sure to lead to even worse things, such as female doctors being unable to be mentored by male doctors, depriving them of valuable training and skills, because the males will rightfully refuse to be put in situations where they could be accused of things that they did not do. Women will not be hired because the social and legal threat of sexual harassment looms like a one-eyed monster, and men will likely begin to refuse to assist women in trouble, from fear of false accusations.
The truth is that there ain’t no one who’s born bad. Bad has to be learned, earned, or forced upon you, so if all them there men are so darn bad, just exactly what does that say about their mothers? The bottom line is the ‘Me too’ movement is a viable form of vigilantism used by feminist organizations to spread more division, to spread more hate, to spread more pain, and they’ll use any excuse to do it, because they quite simply hate men.
I was under the impression that hate literature and activities were both wrong and illegal today, but obviously I was mistaken, because the ‘Me too’ movement is every bit as fanatic, hateful, and socially damaging as any Neo Nazi group, militant Muslim, and other hate orientated racial and religious organizations there has been throughout history.
They all use ‘rationalizations’ to victimize a certain sex, race or faith, and feel passionately that they’re doing the ‘right’ thing. They all feel that their feelings and beliefs are justified, that everyone else is wrong, and they are more than willing to destroy the lives of others to prove what wonderful human beings they are. They do not think in terms of justice. They think in terms of ‘just us’.
I personally pray for a day when people finally begin preach love, unity, and equality, and where respect is shown to all life. I hope for a day when only the criminals are punished, not entire sexes. And, I hope I live to see a day when we all admit that we’re imperfect, and hand-in-hand take real steps – loving steps, not hateful stomps – to make our world a better place to live.
Dang fanatics…