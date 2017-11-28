Let’s Not Rid Ourselves Of The Individual

This is something; culture is not your friend. Culture is for other people’s convenience and the convenience of various institutions, churches, companies, tax collection schemes, what have you. It is not your friend, it insults you. It disempowers you. It uses and abuses you. None of us are well treated by culture. – Terrance McKenna
If or when culture dies, it will be a good thing. It has done much in the way of keeping people separated from each other. We’re living in an age when barriers need to be torn down, but this probably this won’t happen anytime soon due to fear of the unknown. But, it is wise to keep your distance as it provides perspective on matters. But to cut all meaning contact off is mental and social suicide.
Life can’t be sanitized, nor should it be despite what the politically correct have planned. Life is not a routine as chaos and uncertainty will always be part of it. Culture of any kind will disintegrate if it doesn’t embrace meaningful change and find solutions to our problems. The occult has interwoven itself into just about every area
of life. Evil will overtake anything it can whether it be politics, religion, music, TV, media. When I started to notice how much violence and negativity there is in the world I wanted to find out what the source is.
The individual free thinker wants to find what the truth is and share that information with others. If the politically correct have their way, no one would be able to state an honest opinion in case feelings get hurt. God forbid in their mind someone gets thinking outside the box. I’d like to get a clear vision of what a politically correct world would look like. It must resemble what is described in the novel 1984.
I could care less about what people think of in what I say or write. It’s too much of a chore to watch everything I do in case someone gets offended. If someone doesn’t like honesty, or is scared of it, that’s their problem not mine. When being honest I can live with myself. I’ll pass on being a poster boy or a reclamation project.
Politically correct people are good at stereotyping others. Yet, if they don’t agree with someone they will catagorize them. Common sense is available to all of us, but the politically correct seem to have passed on it. They have a rigid mindset to adhere to that is dictated by their handlers…oops…’superiors’. Do they have a life or conscience, or has both been sucked out of them.?
I’m always in search of intelligent conversation, but it seems as if there isn’t a lot of it going around these days. Most are pushing some misinformed viewpoint or say nothing of consequence. It could very be part of the plan to dumb us down and keep us that way. Maybe it’s an experiment to see how much we can be controlled.
Despite the potential the human race has had, we still act like sheeple trapped in a corral of our own making. Will we break free or continue to feel safe playing our roles? I’m not surprised about this, as being a lone wolf and thinking for yourself is horrifying for most. With the air we breathe, water we drink, processed food we eat and where technology is taking us, I wonder what we are becoming. Time will tell but I’m not optimistic.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.