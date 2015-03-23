Large DIY Cat Tower We Built [PICTURES]

We were adopted by Sir Shadow (5), and Miss Prissy (3), from the local SPCA. These two charming cats have since made themselves right at home, and are loving all of the space they now have to play.
“We” decided they needed a cat tower, and so spent an afternoon looking at prefab units. After combing through pet stores looking at all our available choices, well, let’s just say that for the size we wanted, they were all way out of our price range. So, “we” decided to build our own cat tower.
Using materials that we had around the house (an old desk, some lumber, cat supplies/toys…), as well as some purchased materials, we made this cat tower for a total cost of about $50.00 (does not include the value of the materials that we already had around the house).
Yes, it seems like we can never do anything on a small scale, just look at the 7 room condo we built for one of our squirrels!
Val Enders
Hey Cathie & Will!
Now that’s what I call “Trump Tower” never mind a cat tower. These two hit the jackpot and are living in luxury. What a great job you guys did building this. Wish I had something like this on a people scale as it looks like a heck of a lot of fun. Plus you get a great view of the goings on.
Two thumbs up!
will
Thanks Val:-)
It may appear big, but trust me, it ain’t even close to the catapalooza metropolis she would have had me build if she gotten her way. Let’s just say that the finished product would have had to have environmental assessments, municipal approval, ministry of transport evaluation, provincial land planning reviews and whole new building codes would have had to have been created.