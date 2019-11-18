What A Husband Should Not Say During Childbirth

Gosh, you’re lucky. I sure wish men could experience the miracle of childbirth.
Do you think the baby will come before the hockey game starts?
I hope you’re ready. The photographer will be here in fifteen minutes.
If you think this hurts, let me tell you about the time that I twisted my ankle.
That was the kids on the phone. Do you have anything planned for dinner?
When you lay on your back, you look like a python that swallowed a wild boar.
You don’t need an epidural. Just relax and enjoy the moment.
This whole experience kind of reminds me of an episode from I Love Lucy.
Oops! Which cord was I supposed to cut?
Stop your swearing and just breathe.
Remember what we learned in Lamaze class! HEE HEE HOO HOO.
You’re not using the right words.
Wow, your stomach still looks like there’s another one in there!