How To Improve In Bed

We all know the many benefits of a good night’s sleep, even though it’s sometimes hard to get. But sleep’s not all we can improve in bed, because it isn’t the only thing some of us do badly, thus why improving ourselves in bed is so important. Unfortunately, a lot of people aren’t very good at pre-sleep activity, or at least as good as they’d like to be. So, while I’m not saying it’ll solve all your horizontal challenges, here’s a bit of advice from an old fart about how to improve yourself in bed.
Sleep Is Not All We Can Improve In Bed
We all want and need pleasure, and usually we want as much of it as quickly and as often as we can get it. That’s because pleasure releases a ‘feel good’ neurotransmitter in our brains called dopamine, and our brains absolutely love dopamine. In fact they love dopamine so much that it can lead to addiction to whatever causes its release. So be aware that pleasuring ourselves can get out of control. Second, it’s very important to properly prepare for what you’re going to do. Gather snacks, beverages, pillows, blankets, and aids ahead of time, and keep them well within reach.
Prepare For What You Are Going To Do
Having what you need ahead of time allows you to focus on the experience as you feather yourself with fantastic feelings by indulging in a stimulating activity without distraction or interruption. Now, some people love to lay on their side when pleasuring themselves, some like to lay on their back. Some prefer to have their legs up, yet others enjoy it with them down. Some like it with their legs together, some like with their legs spread apart. Some just want pleasure for a little while, while others may want it for much longer. ‘How’ someone likes it really doesn’t matter, because regardless of method it helps to calm, relax and improve quality of sleep.
How Someone Likes It Doesn’t Matter
To help me guide you with becoming better in bed, I enlisted the help of experts at Sleepjunkie. They conducted a survey of over 2,300 people, asking participants if they did something to pleasure themselves before going to sleep, and if so, what, how often and for how long. For the sake of clarity, the study stuck to questions about only one pre-sleep pleasure, and that pleasure was reading in bed. The results they obtained were eye opening to say the least. For instance, did you know that the average time participants spent pleasuring themselves before sleep was 43 minutes?
96% Recommended It To Others
Of those surveyed, 80% stated that they used reading in bed to relax. 63% said it helped them fall asleep easier, and there other benefits as well. The study found that reading in bed not only gave them personal pleasure, it relaxed participants and improved their levels of functioning. For instance; 65% indicated that it reduced their stress levels, 50% said they slept better, and 96% recommended the ritual to others as being good for their mental well-being.
The Majority Like It Traditionally
Now, I know that some of you like reading on a phone, or an E-book reader, but statistically the number one preferred way to read is still a traditional book (traditional book 44%, e-book reader 38%, and phone/tablet 17%). However, regardless of how it’s done, beyond the physical and mental benefits for reading in bed the survey also found that bedtime readers also made more money! So to improve yourself in bed, it all starts with your head. Pick up a book, give it a look, and let yourself get hooked. And be sure to get this through your head, NEVER let anyone make you feel guilty for what you like to do in bed.