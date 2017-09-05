Hoping That Whistle Blowers Or Freethinkers Don’t Become Extinct

By Ron Murdock
Whistle blowers are the truth seekers and we must demand the truth. Who does not want to know the truth? Sadly, in an empire of lies the truth has become treason.
– Ron Paul
I’m hoping that logic and rational thought will make a comeback sometime soon, but there are days I’m not that optimistic. My hope is that there are more independent thinkers out there than I think there is. I’d rather do my own research, rather than settling for information that falls short of the truth. I don’t think much of the politically correct, while usually very polite, don’t seem to put much thought to the policies they push.
When observing the happenings around me, it is scary to see how lies are replacing the truth. Most of us know something is going on that makes modern times terrible. People spend more time dealing with the symptoms and not going far enough to face the root causes. I would like to become invisible to go behind closed doors to seek exactly what plans are in the making for us. It could be quite frightening to find out what it is. How would people react if this information saw the light of day? For some it would be a wake up call jolting them into clear thinking, while others would continue to be immersed in the big lie.
Just how much security do we need or information kept behind locked doors? Being curious never hurt anyone. No one doesn’t need to know every word spoken, action being taken or thought we have. I fear the day is coming when humans will become cyborgs if upcoming technology is capable of doing it. It doesn’t matter if the left or right, religious or secular is in power. The faces change, but most of the words sound the same. Most changes will be superficial and the same B.S. will continue.
The best ideas come from those who think outside the box. Yet there are those who live in constant fear, others can’t discern the difference between the truth and lies. I agree that honesty is the best policy, something a clear conscience will attest to.
Official policy, along with political correctness, really clogs up any form of clear level headed thinking. Both are polite forms of B.S. and does nothing to help get at the truth. Education needs to emphasize learning, not to program people into ‘correct’ thinking.
A person needs to find out how much they need to detox and deprogram from all the B.S. around them. There is a lot of it around, but a person can’t get overly cynical or make excuses not to do anything. Be curious to see how things really work and keep searching for the truth. It’s never too late to start doing this, no matter what age one is at.
The truth shall set you free.