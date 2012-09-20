There is Greed, And Then There is GREED! Is Jackpot Party Casino Leading The Way On Facebook?

Slot and casino games are a big hit on Facebook. It seems like every few weeks, a new casino game is being developed.
One of the latest, launched on June 21, 2012, is the game ‘Jackpot Party Casino’, which is ran by Williams Interactive LLC (WMS), and Phantom EFX (a newly merged division of WMS). Jackpot Party Casino features real WMS slot machines like those that you’ll find in casinos, but, to be quite frank, that’s about the only thing that Jackpot Party Casino has going for it. You’d think with so much detail given to every other aspect, their ‘prime objective’ would be to use the realistic online slot machines as a draw to get players to “real” casino machines.
But not Jackpot Party Casino. It’s one of the first free games I’ve found on Facebook that makes me want to play less, instead of more. The odds of winning are the same as the real machines, making playing Jackpot Party Casino incredibly frustrating and time consuming to me.
In my opinion, if you play Jackpot Party Casino on Facebook, be prepared to grind your teeth, swear and use profanity. Ask yourself this, who is actually so stoned, brain-dead or imbecilic that they make a game to deliberately make people mad? People use to get excited to play these games in real casinos, but after playing Jackpot Party Casino on Facebook, it is going to send them straight to the blackjack tables. From what I can tell, about all WMS and Phantom EFX are interested in, is making money. But who isn’t, right? Of course they want make money. But, at what point does making money turn into ‘money grabbing greed’, that will in turn, turn into losing money?
To give you an example: If you run out of free coins on Jackpot Party Casino, which you will, you’ll have two options. You can wait four hours for your bonus, which is only $100 when you first start out, or, you can buy credits with real money. Now, here’s where it gets interesting. It seems that Jackpot Party Casino purposely gives players less than enough free credits to play with. (There are complaints all over their Facebook page about this) Sure, you ‘might’ get lucky and hit something big, but for the most part, you will quickly lose it again. Why? Because the casino is set at “real casino” odds. Because of the realism, people like to play their games, and the games themselves are great, so many people will buy coins. But, another thing to calculate into the “Holy Crap, They’re Greedy” formula, is that all the other games, all have ways for players to earn more credits. Such as, you can get free credits from friends big wins, or when friends level up. But, not in Jackpot Party Casino. Oh wait, how silly of me, they’re in “beta” mode, so that feature remains conveniently “coming soon”.
Remember, Jackpot Party Casino reps admit that their games are set at “real casino” odds, while most other casino games on facebook are not. But, lets take a closer look at what you actually get for your hard earned money, if you decide to buy credits. We’ll compare it to other popular Facebook casino games, and I believe that the casino game that’s being ‘just a little too greedy’ becomes glaringly apparent. Yup, I smell greed, lots and lots of greed! A game that’s still in “beta” mode, that has admitted it has “real casino” odds, yet still charges the most for credits when compared to these other popular games, Hmmmm…
The following is how many bonus credits you can receive from each game.
Jackpot Party Casino: When you first start out, you get a whomping $100.00 every 4 hours, which will normally last you 2 minutes or less of play time, unless you get lucky and hit big. Then it will probably last you 5 minutes! At level 84 you collect $2,500.00.
On the 6th time you collect your bonus (you collect every 4 hours), you will get the chance to multiply your bonus with the Mega Bonus. You have a chance to multiply your bonus by 3x, 6x or 10x. Even if you are lucky to hit the 10x, the credits you win are still way below what most other games give out for a “normal” bonus. For instance, if you are still only able to collect $100 every 4 hours, even if you hit the big 10x, that is still a only a measly $1,000.00. During the mega bonus, you also collect money for each friend that plays, and 10% more if you “like” their Facebook page. However, it still does not compare to most of the other Facebook casino games.
DoubleDown Casino: Level 6 – Bonus of $42,000, but with this bonus you spin a wheel to see how much you are going to recieve, so it could end up being more than this.
DoubleU Casino: They do not have levels, only ranks – $46,000 – This is another spin a wheel, so you could win more. Today there were other special bonuses to collect as well. $200,000 for a different spin the wheel bonus, $100,000 free chips from the casino (just because they like to reward their players), and a Happy Golden Egg Wednesday bonus of $100,000. In total $446,000 bonus coins.
Slotmania: Level 1 – $1400 coins
So, to sum up:, After reading some of the comments on Jackpot Party Casino’s Facebook page, there must be some really thick skinned people running the Jackpot Party Casino show. Many of the comments from their “fans” are pretty harsh. Oddly, Jackpot Party Casino representatives seem to only reply to “positive” posts, so perhaps they have activated word filters, set so it disallows them from seeing the posts containing “hate”, “sucks”, “cheap”, “worst game”, etc.. Or, maybe they just really just don’t care what a lot of their “fans” think about their game.
Of course, nobody is forced to buy credits, but with gambling addiction as high as it is among people, Jackpot Party Casino knows that statistically people are going to, even if it’s for a casino game they know that they can’t actually win money from. Yes, greed has for sure reared it’s ugly head on Facebook, and Jackpot Party Casino is the poster child. Perhaps Jackpot Party Casino should think about changing their name to ‘Crackpot Party Casino’, or ‘Wheels of Misfortune’, because in my opinion, Jackpot Party Casino, is the ‘Dyson’ of casino games on Facebook (a.k.a. – IT REALLY, REALLY SUCKS!)
~ Cathie
Val Enders
Great post Cathie…. I like to play the free stuff too, but broke down and spent 9 bucks on slotomania so I could play one of the new games… It gave me 20,000 coins which fortunately I have managed to parly into 403,000 . You’re right about these games for sure. After I bought my coins, the game was no longer availiable to play, but in all fairness the game did say ” for a limited time”. My bad on this one for sure. First and last time I’ll spend a dime buying coins or credits. Not only that, I’d have to be playing 24 hours a day to get to level 84! Are they kidding! There in lies another hook. sigh… we really get it in the end. Nothing is for free. Love your “Dyson” comment…. very goood analogy. hahaha
Lisa
Thanks for the post Cathie.. very well said!
I am wondering why people would pay for an online game that pays at casino pay outs?
The fact is, if we pay to play an online game it is because it entertains us and quite frankly, if players receive “real casino” pay outs then why not spend that money at the real casino OR Buy coins to play online games that allow you chances to win and gather coins and enjoy the online gaming experience?
I was excited to see an online slot game that included those games I have enjoyed at the live casino BUT that was only when I thought “How fun this will be, to play those real casino games right from home with slots that will actually let me win and explore the bonus games”
To my disappointment… The bonus rounds and wins are so seldom, I find myself jumping back to Slotmania, Jackpot Joy, Lucky Gem, and Double Down Casino… They have allowed me entertainment that is ongoing with many wins, bonus rounds and fun days with huge coin giveaways!
Jackpot Party you truly have been a disappointment to your players.
Lisa
ladygold
IKR they r full of shit
Cathie
Wow, now they want people to pay $15.00, just to play 1 slot. The Bruce Lee slot. You can buy box games that have about 20 WMS games, or Phantom EFX box games that also have 20 or so slot games on them, for $19.99 or less.
Charging $15.00 for just one slot on Jackpot Party is ridiculous. Their Facebook page is full of complaints, but they do not seem to care. Can’t see this game being around much longer unless they change the way they are running it. Putting the people from Phantom EFX in charge of Jackpot Party Casino was one of the biggest mistakes WMS could of make, IMO.
Phantom EFX lost many of their core players due to customer service, or should I say lack of customer service, and WMS puts them in charge of Jackpot Party Casino!? Bad move WMS!
Eric
This article is dead on! I am so tired of playing the same games day after day on Jackpot Party, I don’t go anywhere near them at the real casino.
ladygold
it take to long yo get to the next level. i think all the casino michines should be open. if ppl stop buying coins they wll give us more coins to play with it not like we r winning real money so why buy coins if we cant win real money
ladygold
i am going to stop playing. they dont even have promo code like doubledown casino and all they nchine r open
Jackpot party casino fan
After I spent “WAY” too much money to play this game, I figured out a little workaround on it. There’s a glitch in the system. Check out (link removed as video is no longer there) – I recorded myself using the glitch to post for others to use. If you can’t understand how I’m doing it, leave a comment on youtube and I can explain it better. Its actually pretty simple. I have now unlocked all machines, I am level 147 and have just over $80 million to play with. have fun and good luck!
abby normal
They are all alike. Caesars and Gold slots are the two worst. I hit 70k on the caesars bonus wheel and they only paid me 7k. Posted the pic to prove it, and not a word from them. Free games ought to pay out like they are free!