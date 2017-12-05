Will’s Thoughts – For the record… Surprise, I’m Gay!
I sure get riled when people use the term ‘gay’. Folks say things like “gay rights”, “they’re a gay couple”, “living a gay lifestyle”, or “had a gay marriage.” Now, before anyone gets to thinking I’m all ‘homophobic’ because of my dislike of the term’s use, I state categorically that ‘gay’ ain’t got nothing to do with a person’s sexual orientation.
A huge problem I have with using the term ‘gay’, is that my friends ain’t gay friends, they’s just my friends. When I go for a bite to eat with them, it ain’t called a gay lunch, or LGBTQ dinner. Just like when I park my car, I don’t gay park my car. If I catch a ride with a friend, it is not called a gay ride. You see, I hate labels, and that’s all the hell ‘gay’, ‘LBGTQ’, etc. are – labels to divide us, to breed hate, and to cause social discontent.
For the record, for thousands of years the term ‘gay’ has meant ‘happy, possessing a buoyant personality, of a joyous disposition, content,’ etc. So, the reality is that it ain’t any of my friends who are gay, I am, because I have a wonderful spouse, perfect pets, and fabulous family and friends, which technically makes me one of the gayest damn people on Earth.
So when I see angry homosexuals demanding ‘gay rights’, and/or a bunch of folks flamboyantly prancing in parades to increase ‘gay awareness’, my attitude is that if they’re going to have the gall to call themselves gay, then they need to cheer themselves the hell up, because gay ain’t how people use reproductive organs, it’s why people smile, and judging by the grin above my chin, of the gay, I am chief.
Dang gay comments…
