Few notice the shifts that take place in society like us old folks. Back when we was young, the cost of living was low, boys took ‘shop’ in school, and girls took ‘home economics’. After they got out of school, adult roles were right clearly divided, with males leaving the home every day to be the ‘providers’, while women folk stayed home and looked after all the shopping, preparing food, raising children, cleaning and listening to men whine about all they had to do that day.
It was a time when alcohol and tobacco was consumed en mass by both sexes, people believed it was a duty to vote, folks took a sense of pride in paying one’s share of taxes, and no one made fun of anyone’s mother. Ever. It was a time of no seat belts, and darn near just about as much care and common sense. But, things has changed an awful lot. People can’t be bothered to vote no more, they hire folks to get them out of paying their fair share of taxes, and they go to nightclubs and pay good money to watch people insult each others mothers.
The upside is that the respect between men and women is slowly beginning to even out. Gone are the days of the dutiful wife greeting her husband at the door with a kiss. Now he’s told to get her a beer, or deal with her fist. Socks still get darned, but not in the sense of repair, but more like “I have to pick up one more darn sock…” And, about the only sewing going on today ain’t mending, its much more a response like, “Sooo..”ing.
Home economics has become an oxymoron, and the cost of living is up so darn high, people now chase meter readers up trees. Instead of waving hi to elderly folks enjoying retirement on their porch, folks avoid eye contact with the nice old folks as they greet them at the store they’re forced to work at, or starve. Neighborhood kids still wave, but with way fewer fingers, and instead of the guy next door coming to say hi and bring a casserole, he stands high and drunk in the driveway being an asshole.
People today now smoke more pot than cigarettes, and consume more energy drinks than booze. This here shift has caused a huge increase in missing lunchroom sandwiches globally, and very passionate coworker denials. In fact, as international acceptance of the emotional and physical healing properties of marijuana continues to grow, so does the extreme likelihood that the next world war will be over a Snickers. Yep, I reckon that things sure enough do change, but few notice the shifts that take place in society like us old folks.
Dang shifts…