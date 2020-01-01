‘Everything in moderation’ is good when used in a dietary sense. But there are times when one needs to break out of their usual routine of doing things and go for the gusto.
‘A little white lie’ never hurt anyone can shown the exit door quickly. Even a little white lie erodes trust between people and who can trust a liar?
‘Awfully good’ is an oxymoron if I ever heard one. Which one is it, awful or good?
How often is ‘you’re only human’ is used as an excuse to not bring about necessary changes in one’s life and to dwell on the negative?
When someone tells me to ‘give me a call’, I want to ask them what a call looks like. Then I could find a call and give it to them.
It’s been said that ‘ practice makes perfect’, which is not totally accurate. Practice does help develops skills but not perfection.
I get a laugh of ‘I need that like I need another hole in my head’. All of us have five holes in our heads already, one mouth, two nostrils and two ear canals.
A person who believes ‘it’s not in the cards’, ‘as fate would have it, ‘it wasn’t meant to be’ sounds as if they suffer from a defeatist mentality.
‘Forever and a day’ doesn’t make much sense does it? Since when did eternity have an extra day like a leap year?
‘Acts of God’ or ‘it’s God’s will’ puzzles me. Just how much or often is God really involved in either case? It could be that God has a better alternative in store for you.
‘Save the best for last’ needs to be looked at in a new light. If the best only came last, then some people might have given up by then.
‘The customer is always right’ is outlandish if the customer is abusive, misinformed, rude of just plain wrong.
It doesn’t make much sense to say ‘this doesn’t happen very much but I never make mistakes.’
I take issues when I hear ‘it’s spitting rain outside.’ It sounds like if saliva is mixed in with the rain drops.
It’s really egotistical to say ‘God is my side.’ As if anyone is really that special.
An odd expression is ‘my nose is running.’ Until I see a nose jumping off ones face, sprout legs and run away, I assume noses will stay firmly attached to ones face.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.