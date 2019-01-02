Eustace Conway: The Real Thing Part 1
Eustace Conway: The Real Thing Part 2
In studying cultures, we learn more about ourselves and our relationships to all things in this world. – Eustace Conway.
Eustace laments the lack of real education that school aged children are getting. I believe when people get programmed on what to think they lose the valuable art of learning how to think. TV, the Internet and hand held gadgets can be useful tools when used properly but users can shut themselves from meaningful contact with others. They also lose quality alone time and the sense of sacredness.
Live Like Eustace
If one wants to live like Eustace they better do some research and soul searching before hand. Would you be ready to hunt, trap, fish or grow vegetables in a garden? It will be a full 180 degree turn from what most do in a city. Your social life won’t be as active. For some living off grid is a better alternative than living in a highly technological version of Orwell’s 1984.
Eustace sees the big flaw in Americans of all ages is that they don’t listen or pay attention. As a result they lack focus and discipline. I totally agree with his assessment but it doesn’t stop at the borders of America. It’s a virus that has spread around the globe, along with personal boundaries not being respected. We can add no meddling or lying to the no shirt, no shoes, no service poster.
Perfection will never be achieved but one shouldn’t settle for mediocrity. If a person does, they will sense something is missing and be living a half assed life. Most of us are searching for a utopia, so one needs to get away for unnecessary noise, dramas and issues people carry around with them. People need goals to aim for and passion(s) for something. Age does change a person as it puts our dreams and illusions into perspective.
Think Critically
I agree with Eustace that a person needs to be mindful to lead a decent life. One doesn’t really get much of what they do if they don’t pay attention to it. Do learn to think critically don’t accept the pablum that others offer. Every day is a new adventure worth exploring. Talk to yourself, don’t mess your spirit with spiritual pollution.
One can learn to develop survival skills from Eustace Conway. Being civilized tames a person into accepting passive habits. Nature is a hard task master, teaches the lessons well. Living like Eustace means dealing with what the weather sends your way, learning how to hunt, fish and gathering food. Then there is a big difference between dealing with wildlife face to face as opposed to watching it on TV or at a zoo.
I imagine living off grid looks appealing to most folk. If they manage to give it a try, they’ll find out quickly what they are made off. They won’t know until they do.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.