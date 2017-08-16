English Is A Hard Language To Learn Part 9

By Ron Murdock
Wayne knew his career was on the wane.
Frank was quite frank on where he stood on various issues.
Cooking with the new pan did pan out.
It’s good to give a present while in the present moment.
Carol was great at singing any Christmas carol.
There was a large mass of people attending Christmas Mass.
Two stores opened up recently. One is called You Sew and Sew, the other is named You So and So.
The hospital patient was quite patient during the tests.
You don’t need a university degree to any degree to tell what the temperature degree is outside.
I blew my nose while the sky was blue.
No peeking while you are peaking.
The new painter was green while painting the house green.
Kerry could carry a lot of bags at one time.
Can you carry a tune or do you just tune it out?
How can you get the blues while listening to some good blues music?
Do you say paddle or do you say oar?
Do you play squash or eat a squash?