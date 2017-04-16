English Is A Hard Language To Learn Part 8

It is a waste of time to worry about your waist line.
The beet was beat after a hard day of growing.
The duck only said duck when something was thrown towards someone.
Do not untie the knot.
There isn’t any reason to bite someone over a sound byte.
You can’t make the rain fall or reign over a country all by yourself.
Is there a branch of government that studies a tree branch?
The dew on the grass was due to dry off once the sun got high enough in the sky.
There was a man with a last name of Leach who had a leech for a pet.
Nick put a nick on is face while shaving.
One person finally said baloney to eating too many bologna sandwiches.
Don’t try to make up time when applying makeup to various parts of your body.
Joy had a lot of joy in her life.
Both Cain and Kane used a cane to get around with.
When selling real estate are agents in the realty business really into reality?
How many Dutch people go dutch when paying for a meal?
Nobody wanted to be seen at the scene?
Bob likes to watch things bob on the water surface.
The day came when Phil had his fill of things.
Gail didn’t like being in gale force winds.
By Ron Murdock
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.