Home
English Is A Hard Language To Learn Part 12

English Is A Hard Language To Learn Part 12

Do You Speak English

Faith had a lot of faith in her church.

Lane lived in his tent in a back lane.

How is your eye sight on a job site.

The horse liked to show off his mane on Main Street.

I can imagine one can buy some bizarre stuff at a bazaar.

After a good meal it is easy to be fed up after being fed up.

Can a person build a good case not to buy a case of beer?

People can come to or lose their senses about doing the census.

Frank was quite frank about the situation he was in.

It is okay to eat a squash prior or after playing a game of squash.

I relish the idea of having relish on my hamburger.

Take a bow when you put a bow on a Christmas present.

Can you bank on a bank to lower their fees?

Don’t take leave of your senses when a leaf drops from a tree.

How many people would be good working with wood?

It is not a good idea to maul anyone at a shopping mall.

Can you put an elephant trunk into a car trunk.?

The maid had make a good bed.

The has been brought a coffee bean.

Would you like an army tank of a water tank?

Have Your Say!
Share
Tweet
+1
Pin

Related Articles

About The Author

Cathie

Share
Tweet
+1
Pin