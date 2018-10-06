Faith had a lot of faith in her church.
Lane lived in his tent in a back lane.
How is your eye sight on a job site.
The horse liked to show off his mane on Main Street.
I can imagine one can buy some bizarre stuff at a bazaar.
After a good meal it is easy to be fed up after being fed up.
Can a person build a good case not to buy a case of beer?
People can come to or lose their senses about doing the census.
Frank was quite frank about the situation he was in.
It is okay to eat a squash prior or after playing a game of squash.
I relish the idea of having relish on my hamburger.
Take a bow when you put a bow on a Christmas present.
Can you bank on a bank to lower their fees?
Don’t take leave of your senses when a leaf drops from a tree.
How many people would be good working with wood?
It is not a good idea to maul anyone at a shopping mall.
Can you put an elephant trunk into a car trunk.?
The maid had make a good bed.
The has been brought a coffee bean.
Would you like an army tank of a water tank?