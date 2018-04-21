English Is A Hard Language To Learn Part 11 | By Ron Murdock

English is one of the most complex languages on Earth to learn, and here are some very good reasons why:
It was time for the swan to do its swan song.
One should say merci when shown mercy.
The fly learned how to zip up the fly on its pants.
What was seen at the scene?
The gnu knew nothing new today.
Do fire a person from their job for starting a fire.
A woman called Dot used the dot at the end of her sentences.
The parking lot had a lot of space to it.
It’s wise to not pound a nail into your finger nail.
The fairy liked to take a ferry ride.
You don’t have to climb high on a ladder to get a natural high.
Depending on the size of the cooking pot you can grow any amount of pot in it.
Mark got a good mark on his school essay.
A virgin woman strayed into the virgin wilderness.
There was a good spread of food spread across the table.
A pet cause for a person could be to pet your pet.
