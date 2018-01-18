English Is A Hard Language To Learn Part 10

Mommy got a role of a mummy in the latest horror movie.
Some people over a number of days wander around in a daze.
Will made some time to write his will.
The clam knew when to clam up.
The knight only liked to come out at night.
Some person showed their palm while sitting in a palm tree.
Jean and Gene were both a good gene machine.
The mussel liked to flex its muscle.
Rose wore a different rose in her hair each day.
Matt really knew how to make a good mat.
There is no right way to weigh yourself.
Don was like his gal pal, Dawn, who liked to get up at the crack of dawn.
A beech tree was growing next to the beach.
Jim liked to work out at the gym.
The boy liked to play near the buoy.
There was a young miss who didn’t like to miss a lot in her life.
People at the resort did some things as a last resort.
Donna was a real prima donna.
Don’t egg the cook on when or how he cooks an egg.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.