A Cell In The Body Of Humanity
It’s obvious that when a crowd forms the individual gets overwhelmed by the collective mindset and essentially ceases to exist. Classic examples are political rallies, rock concerts, religious revivals and sporting events. It’s one thing to get into the spirit or flow of things, but it’s another matter when a person becomes no more than a cell in the body of humanity. Any leader knows this very well and will do anything to manipulate things into their favor.
While it is open to debate on the origins of mind viruses, the real concern is how the mob mentality will go or do before it comes to a stop. People get blinded by tradition or social customs when there isn’t any reason to keep them around longer than necessary. A lot of what we seek is right under our noses in plain view. There are things we don’t pay attention to what is in front of us or we look for hidden messages when they don’t exist. Mind viruses do infect individuals or groups to the point that reality has been lost sight of.
Major Influences On The Spread Of Mind Viruses
What you watch on TV, listen to on the radio, read or people you hang around with is a major influence on the spread of mind viruses. Any strong leader can keep a large crowd distracted enough to look at other sources for answers instead of listening to the Holy Spirit. Otherwise it must be easy then to focus the crowds fear and anger towards a common enemy, whether the enemy is real or created. Every person has a shadow self where a mind virus could very well start from, one that unscrupulous people will take advantage of.
One’s mental and physical health are definitely affected by mind viruses. Physical ailments include high blood pressure, poor digestion, addictions and a mind that feels like it has turned into sludge. Mental health are depression, loss of confidence or suicidal thoughts. I would hate to see or hear of a person who committed suicide to be freed from a mental virus.
Get Out Of your Comfort Zone
I don’t see mind viruses gong away anytime soon as they can be quite cunning on how they operate. When faced directly a mind virus wake a person up enough to get a better perspective on things. A reason mind viruses take hold so easily in the mind is the attachment we place on them. A person has to get out their comfort zone or not get swept up in group consciousness because of fear of being alone.
To offset damage done by any mind virus I take time for quality solitude, good quality company and practice detachment. Some of the ‘voices’ or thoughts one has are of no help on their life journey. Everyone does have to go through some kind of deprogramming, detoxing and mind disinfecting to face the honest truth. You’re not doing yourself any favors by limiting genuine love in your life. A common problem is that people aim low and settle for less and accept a facade of what love really is.
One needs to develop a spiritual path as part of the healing process. I’m one of those who used to be pulled in so many directions for so long that I needed to set strong boundaries on those who would waste my time.This is something a person can do for themselves as changing others only breeds contempt, anger and resentment.
Ron Murdock