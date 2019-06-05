All that was great in the past was ridiculed, combated, suppressed – only to emerge all the more powerfully, all the more triumphantly from the struggle. – Nikola Tesla
It is my hope that curiosity, thinking and silence never fall by the wayside or disappear. All three serve a vital service in maintaining balance in person’s life.
Curiosity
Curiosity motivates a person to find what is really going around them and on any topic that interests them. It can be used either as an active or passive way for a person to do good research on the topic they are studying. There is a lot of questionable information out there so a person needs to develop a sense of baloney deception to get through it all. Plus it takes a lot of sifting to find the nuggets of truth and not settle for pat answers. As one may remember from past articles of mine that people need to learn how to think and not be told what to think.
Silence
Silence will always be around us so it will never disappear. It’s that people ignore silence whether by design or not as they like their white noise in the background. The usual choices are TV or the radio. I could never figure out why people don’t turn them off it they’re not watching or listening to either one. Large city noise such as high traffic volumes, sirens from emergency vehicles, drunky drunks at bar closing time does’t help matters. I can’t see people really getting used to those kinds of noises as it amounts to little more than noise pollution.
It would be interesting to find out how many people are threatened by silence. They might not be able to deal with the mind chatter or face things they don’t like about themselves. Still silence doesn’t have to be feared. Daily busyness keeps a lot of us from the rest that silence offers. Nobody has to be texting, net surfing, using an iPad for any length of time. There are times to shut them down and have a life.
Thinking
Freethinkers are a group I like to see grow in numbers so they don’t get absorbed into the collective mindset. They’re not afraid to sit down alone and just think. Freethinkers are the ones who think outside the box and come up with some great innovative ideas to make the world a better place to live in.
Freethinkers should be encouraged more often, especially in the early school years. Some freethinkers have become reclusive because of the fear of ridicule involved. One needs not be right all the time – it is impossible to do so. Just be totally honest and have a willingness to change your mind as new information comes in.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.