If You Could Be Invisible
A co-worker said he would check out what was happening behind the scenes at banks and police departments. He wants to find out what they are really up to. Then he would board planes bound for overseas locations. After doing both he could hardly wait to come home and become visible to his wife and children.
If I could Be Invisible
There are a few more things I’d do if I could be invisible. I would observe if any of the vote counts are accurate or not after an election was finished. I’d like to visit the major port cities in North America. Being a rail buff I could watch all the train activities to my hearts content.and not get busted by the railway police. A place I would chick out is to find what is underneath the Denver International Airport. Rumors of occult symbols are located under the airport for years. Then I would find out what information Google is hiding and what really happened at Roswell, New Mexico in 1947 regarding the alleged UFO crash.
What Others Said If They Could be Invisible
One man said he would check out the goings-on at a women’s fitness center. Another fellow said he would see what was really going on in the American political process as opposed to what we’re told by the mainstream media. One woman wanted to find out how people lived in mansions then see what secret societies were up to. A homeless woman said she would seek out how her deceased relatives were doing.
An owner of a restaurant I frequent had several things he would check out if he could be invisible. One was to find out how the human race got started and evolved to what we are today. He would seek how much truth there is to both creation and evolution. Also he find out who really killed John F Kennedy and how the pyramids were built.
One of the bus drivers I’ve gotten to know had an interesting answer. She would haunt those who broke into homes and hurt the people who lived there. Another woman said she would go behind the scenes at a bank and see what happened at their meetings. Then she see how various levels of government spend taxpayers money.
One fellow said, if invisible, he would explore the wilderness of Africa without worry of political warfare or wild animals. One chap said he would enter board rooms to find which stocks and bonds were good and which ones were bad. One woman said she would explore the different rain forests around the world. She wanted to see the various animal species, though she thinks they would sense here being there. Then she would go to for an adventure in France. One man would go to big name concerts and being invisible would be cost effective to enter.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.