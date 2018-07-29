Being Invisible Part 2 By Ron Murdock

A couple of years ago I wrote an article on what people would do or go if they could become invisible. It’s a question that opens up Pandora’s Box in which a person’s imagination can run wild.
A relative of mine said he would go where secret meeting are held and hear what is being planned for the rest of us. One fellow said due to the thousands of possibilities in front of him, he wouldn’t be able to narrow his choices to just a few options. One woman said she would go see what Donald Trump is really up to. A waitress said she would go out at night in the downtown section and feel safe. It is a creepy part of town where there is a lot of sketchy people hanging around. A staff member at the public library would go to a rock concert to dance as no one would see her enter the premises or see her dance.
Another fellow said it is a good question but according to him the fact was that God, through the Bible, has informed us what is going on in the world and what is to come. A woman mentioned she would stalk the ones already invisible and deal with the ones that bug others. How one spots an invisible person needs to be explained to me.
Another woman would go to places where she would normally be afraid to go when visible. Then she would help those in need. One woman said she would go where rich people are to see how they lived then drop into a male football team’s locker room. One man, possibly misunderstanding the question, said he wouldn’t change a thing as his life was ‘so wonderful’. One fellow whispered to me that he would go to where all the hot woman were.
A Christian male said he would go to Heaven and Hell to see exactly was involved in both places. A Christian woman said she would somehow take boxes of Bibles to countries where the Bible is banned. Then she would proceed to give a Bible to every person she met. One man said he would go back to where he was born and start his life over again.
A buddy of mine said he would leave the town we live in and no one would see him again. A co-worker of mine said he would check out Groom Lake, Area 51 and the underground bases at Dulce, New Mexico. He wants to know exactly what is happening at these places and see if there is any truth to the rumours involving these places.
One thing I would do is look for several people I used to know and haven’t seen for years. I would find it interesting to find out what happened to them, how they were doing and what they are currently up to.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.