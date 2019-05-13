‘Everyone wants to get to Heaven but no one wants to die.’ – attributed to B.B. King
I used to think that religious faiths were there to help guide a person to connect with God. I’m now convinced that at times it is the furthest thing from the truth.
When dealing with incoming information one needs to use discernment to separate the truth from the fallacies. Some handlers want to keep people in a mental strait jacket and push them into areas of the handlers agenda. Handlers can be called by various names – hucksters, snake oil salesperson, con artists, social-paths – but their main job description is to keep peoples mindsets in a fog. When this happens it works very effectively in setting up a mental prison that most humans don’t realize they inhabit.
When I listen to a speaker it all sounds like a promo for their next book or DVD that comes out. During the talks just enough information is given out that it hooks a person to go out and buy the next product the lecturer has for sale. What we deal with here is a lengthy infomercial. When I’ve attended a church service I noticed one of two things. First, most of the services are pretty dry. Other services resemble a circus act. To walk into these churches several things are to be watched for. Your hand is shaken several times. Nothing like the personal touch to build the community feeling or hide what ulterior motives they may have up their sleeves. Quite often loud music is involved that puts people into a hypnotic mindset especially bass levels. Then a charismatic leader delivers the sermon. All this lulls a person into an altered state of consciousness. At the end of a good number of these services is an alter call. A person is then led into a revised sense of awareness sometimes known as group think. Anything to keep a person from seeking the truth.
It is time to wake up from the dream state we are in to see reality as it really is. But one has to remember that when they see reality, as soon as they turn around to tell the next person, they’re already giving their take on what they saw. It’s noble to want to help a person to see reality but you can’t do the work for them or decide what is good for them. All what will happen is anger or resentment will develop between people. Thus we re-enter the mental prison system once again, the opposite of what we set out to do.
One has to realize that several of our systems are gateways into delusional thinking. The education system gets children while they are young and not yet exposed to the truth. Minds at this age can be twisted into the illusionist mindset. Organized religion and sects take advantage of spiritual seekers to con them into believing any number of imaginary things.
There is a lot of fear out there and is contagious in its various forms. Fear of poverty, sex or intimacy, success are good examples. It’s been said that there is some utopia or new earth coming in the near future or is just around the corner. Which year or corner remains to be seen. So I’m inclined to believe that the human race trades one bogus system or another one the majority of times.