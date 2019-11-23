23 Signs That You Are A Nerd

You Know You Are A Nerd When…
- You kiss your girlfriend’s home page.
- A VRML (virtual walk through a park) is your idea of a good date.
- Your bookmark takes 15 minutes to scroll from top to bottom.
- Your glasses have a web site burned in on them.
- Your dreams are in HTML.
- You call going to the bathroom as downloading.
- You introduce yourself as “Jim at gmail.com”.
- You step out of your room, and realize that your parents moved, but you don’t have a clue when it happened.
- You turn on your baby monitor when leaving the room, so you can hear if new e-mail arrives.
- Your wife drapes a blond wig over your monitor to remind you of what she looks like.
- All of your friends have an @ in their names.
- You like books more than you like people.
- Your dog has its own home page.
- Your dog’s homepage is actually good.
- You check your mail. It says “no new messages”. So you check it again.
- You don’t know the sex of three of your closest friends, because they have neutral nicknames and you never bothered to ask.
- Your husband has had a beard for two months.
- You wake up at 3 a.m. to go to the bathroom, and check your e-mail on the way back to bed.
- You tell the kids they can’t use the computer because, “Daddy’s got work to do”, but don’t even have a job.
- The last date you had was with a jpeg.
- You’ve had an estimate for how much it would cost to replace the computer chair with a toilet.
- Your wife says communication is important in a marriage… so you buy her a computer so the two of you can chat.
- As your car crashes through the guardrail on a mountain road, your first instinct is to search for the “back” button.
